Meet The 15 LIV Golfers In The 2026 Open Championship Field

The last of the four men’s Majors of 2026, The Open, sees more LIV Golf representation than the previous three.

At The Masters in April, just 10 players from the circuit teed it up at Augusta National, with 11 playing in the PGA Championship at Aronimink.

The third Major of the year was the US Open at Shinnecock Hills, where 13 LIV Golfers appeared, while 15 will play in The Open at Royal Birkdale. It would have been 16, too, but 2010 Open champion Louis Oosthuizen has withdrawn because of a back injury.

While there are still five more LIV Golfers than at The Masters, the number is still four fewer than a year ago, when the tournament came from Royal Portrush.

The reduced number is down to various factors, including 2016 champion Henrik Stenson’s LIV Golf relegation, Phil Mickelson’s continued absence from the game, and Brooks Koepka and Patrick Reed’s decision to end their LIV Golf careers.

Nevertheless, there will still be plenty of optimism in the LIV Golf hierarchy that the 15 representing the circuit at the Major will perform well, and that one of them can become the first active LIV Golfer to lift the Claret Jug.

Here are the LIV Golfers in The Open field, and how they qualified.

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Josele Ballester

Josele Ballester reached The Open through Final Qualifying (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Fireballs GC player has only played in The Open once before, resulting in a missed cut at Royal Liverpool in 2023, and he will be confident of a stronger performance at Royal Birkdale during a season that sees him a creditable 15th in the Individual Championship.

The Spaniard shot a nine-under at West Lancashire during Final Qualifying to ensure his first Major appearance of the year.

Laurie Canter

Laurie Canter claimed his spot via the Race to Dubai rankings (Image credit: Getty Images)

Laurie Canter had seemed set for a stint on the PGA Tour after claiming his card thanks to his finishing position on the DP World Tour’s 2025 Race to Dubai rankings.

However, he instead opted for a second bite of the LIV Golf cherry, joining Majesticks GC for the start of the season.

It’s thanks to Canter’s finish in the previous season’s Race to Dubai rankings that he lines up at The Open, though.

The top 25 of the rankings all claim a spot, and as a result, Canter will make his seventh appearance at The Open.

Bryson DeChambeau