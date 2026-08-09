Jon Rahm Continues LIV Golf Domination With Third Consecutive Individual Title
The Legion XIII captain didn't have his best form at LIV Golf New York, but with his nearest rival Bryson DeChambeau also having an off-week, he wins the season-long title for the third consecutive year
In John Rahm’s LIV Golf career, the number of times he has finished a tournament outside the top 10 can be counted on one hand.
In his maiden season in 2024, it didn’t happen at all, a withdrawal at LIV Golf Houston aside, as the Legion XIII captain claimed the Individual Championship for an $18m bonus.
That remarkable consistency was responsible for his second Individual Championship title in 2025, when, despite not winning all year, the only time he didn’t place in the top 10 was with a T11 at LIV Golf Dallas.
Things have become a little trickier for the Spaniard in recent LIV Golf tournaments, with Rahm having missed out on a top 10 finish in three of his last four starts.
The most recent of those “failures” came at LIV Golf New York, where he had his worst-ever LIV Golf finish, with a T41.
However, thanks to a fast start to the season, where he won twice, placed runner-up three times and fifth once in the first six events, he will finish top of the Individual Championship for the third consecutive season.
That’s despite there still being one event left for players to claim points, the final regular tournament of the season, which comes from Indianapolis.
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Rahm’s place on the leaderboard at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster gave him 6.1 points, taking his tally in the LIV Golf Individual Championship standings to 944.54.
The player right behind Rahm on the season-long list is Bryson DeChambeau, but the Crushers GC captain didn’t fare much better than his rival in New York, gaining only 6.8 points for his T38, bringing his total to 726.20 points.
Winners of LIV Golf tournaments receive 200 points, but with only LIV Golf Indianapolis to come, DeChambeau is 218.34 points behind Rahm and unable to catch him.
Following the New York tournament, Rahm spoke to LIV Golf on-course reporter Su-Ann Heng about his latest Individual Championship title.
He said: "It's been great. It's been a great year. Again, a little sour taste in my mouth because of how badly I played this week. But it's been something to be proud of.
"After last year and not getting the win, having possibly a question mark over the season-long race, to win twice and do it effectively and win it again definitely feels good."
While Rahm can revel in sewing up his third consecutive Individual Championship with an event to spare, he won’t be as well rewarded for his achievement this year, with $6m going to the winner rather than the $18m available in all previous seasons.
Aside from the pursuit of his fifth LIV Golf title in Indianapolis, Rahm will also have something else to play for at The Club at Chatham Hills.
Legion XIII is currently third in the team standings, on 145 points, with Ripper GC in second on 147.25 points and leaders 4Aces GC on 149.5 points.
DeChambeau's Crushers GC team is also not out of the picture yet, in fourth on 136 points.
With the race to finish top so tight, there is still all to play for in that event, with the positions after LIV Golf Indianapolis determining seeding for the final LIV Golf tournament of the season, the Team Championship Michigan.
The season finale is scheduled for August 27th to August 30th at The Cardinal at St John’s.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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