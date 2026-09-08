Amgen Irish Open Tee Times 2026: Rounds One And Two

The Amgen Irish Open is one of the biggest events on the DP World Tour schedule, and as a result, some of the world's best players are teeing it up at Trump International Doonbeg.

One is defending champion Rory McIlroy, who beat Joakim Lagergren 12 months ago to claim his second victory in the tournament.

For the first two rounds, he'll play alongside Robert MacIntyre and former LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka.

They begin at 1.35pm local time (8.35am ET) in the first round and 9.30am local time (4.30am ET) in the second round.

Rory McIlroy defends his title at the tournament (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another group filled with star quality features LIV Golfer Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry and Patrick Reed.

They tee it up at 1.45pm local (8.45am ET) on Thursday and 9.40am local time (4.40am ET) on Friday.

Two years ago, McIlroy was pipped to the title by Rasmus Hojgaard. The Dane plays this year too, and he is grouped with Haotong Li and LIV Golf's Thomas Detry in the first two rounds.

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Jon Rahm is one of the biggest names in the field (Image credit: Getty Images)

They get underway at 2.00pm local time (9.00am ET) in the first round and 9.55am local time (4.55am ET) in the second round.

Another high-profile LIV Golfer in the field is Tyrrell Hatton. He plays alongside Padraig Harrington amd Eugenio Chacarra with a tee time of 9.40am local time (4.40am ET) in the first round and 1.45pm loca time (8.45am ET) in the second round.

Check out all the tee times and pairings for the first two rounds of the Amgen Irish Open.

2026 Amgen Irish Open Tee Times

Round One

1st Hole

Irish Standard Time (ET)

7.15am (2.15am): Jason Scrivener, Sebastian Söderberg, Dylan Naidoo

Jason Scrivener, Sebastian Söderberg, Dylan Naidoo 7.25am (2.25am): Niklas Lemke, Antoine Rozner, Ivan Cantero

Niklas Lemke, Antoine Rozner, Ivan Cantero 7.35am (2.35am): Francesco Laporta, Sean Crocker, Joost Luiten

Francesco Laporta, Sean Crocker, Joost Luiten 7.45am (2.45am): Adrian Otaegui, Connor Syme, Gregorio De Leo

Adrian Otaegui, Connor Syme, Gregorio De Leo 7.55am (2.55am): Tom Vaillant, Jack Senior, Mark Power

Tom Vaillant, Jack Senior, Mark Power 8.05am (3.05am): Matteo Manassero, Todd Clements, Sam Bairstow

Matteo Manassero, Todd Clements, Sam Bairstow 8.15am (3.15am): Cormac Sharvin, Jeong weon Ko, K.H. Lee

Cormac Sharvin, Jeong weon Ko, K.H. Lee 8.25am (3.25am): Niklas Nørgaard, Thorbjørn Olesen, Daniel Rodrigues

Niklas Nørgaard, Thorbjørn Olesen, Daniel Rodrigues 8.40am (3.40am): Alejandro Del Rey, Jacques Kruyswijk, Brandon Robinson Thompson

Alejandro Del Rey, Jacques Kruyswijk, Brandon Robinson Thompson 8.50am (3.50am): Jorge Campillo, Joel Girrbach, Brandon Stone

Jorge Campillo, Joel Girrbach, Brandon Stone 9.00am (4.00am): Bernd Wiesberger, Angel Hidalgo, Stefano Mazzoli

Bernd Wiesberger, Angel Hidalgo, Stefano Mazzoli 9.10am (4.10am): Casey Jarvis, David Puig, Daniel Hillier

Casey Jarvis, David Puig, Daniel Hillier 9.20am (4.20am): Jeff Winther, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Erik van Rooyen

Jeff Winther, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Erik van Rooyen 9.30am (4.30am): Seamus Power, Sepp Straka, Joaquin Niemann

Seamus Power, Sepp Straka, Joaquin Niemann 9.40am (4.40am): Padraig Harrington, Eugenio Chacarra, Tyrrell Hatton

Padraig Harrington, Eugenio Chacarra, Tyrrell Hatton 9.50am (4.50am): Jayden Schaper, Scott Jamieson, Mikael Lindberg

Jayden Schaper, Scott Jamieson, Mikael Lindberg 10.05am (5.05am): Shaun Norris, Thomas Higgins, Kota Kaneko

Shaun Norris, Thomas Higgins, Kota Kaneko 10.15am (5.15am): Ryggs Johnston, Manuel Elvira, David Micheluzzi

Ryggs Johnston, Manuel Elvira, David Micheluzzi 10.25am (5.25am): Grant Forrest, Joakim Lagergren, Richard Sterne

Grant Forrest, Joakim Lagergren, Richard Sterne 10.35am (5.35am): Jens Dantorp, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Frederic Lacroix

Jens Dantorp, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Frederic Lacroix 10.45am (5.45am): Marcel Schneider, Ugo Coussaud, Eddie Pepperell

Marcel Schneider, Ugo Coussaud, Eddie Pepperell 10.55am (5.55am): Ashun Wu, Guido Migliozzi, Yurav Premlall

Ashun Wu, Guido Migliozzi, Yurav Premlall 11.05am (6.05am): JC Ritchie, Marcus Helligkilde, Frankie Capan III

JC Ritchie, Marcus Helligkilde, Frankie Capan III 11.20am (6.20am): Julien Guerrier, Yuto Katsuragawa, Darius van Driel

Julien Guerrier, Yuto Katsuragawa, Darius van Driel 11.30am (6.30am): Marcus Armitage, David Ravetto, Ewen Ferguson

Marcus Armitage, David Ravetto, Ewen Ferguson 11.40am (6.40am): Ricardo Gouveia, Ben Schmidt, Nathan Kimsey

Ricardo Gouveia, Ben Schmidt, Nathan Kimsey 11.50am (6.50am): Max Kennedy, Richard Mansell, Kazuma Kobori

Max Kennedy, Richard Mansell, Kazuma Kobori 12.00pm (7.00am): Rikuya Hoshino, Wenyi Ding, Freddy Schott

Rikuya Hoshino, Wenyi Ding, Freddy Schott 12.10pm (7.10am): Calum Hill, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Martin Couvra

Calum Hill, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Martin Couvra 12.20pm (7.20am): Yanhan Zhou, Davis Bryant, Hennie Du Plessis

Yanhan Zhou, Davis Bryant, Hennie Du Plessis 12.35pm (7.35am): Matthew Jordan, Nacho Elvira, Oliver Lindell

Matthew Jordan, Nacho Elvira, Oliver Lindell 12.45pm (7.45am): Danny Willett, Paul Waring, Andy Sullivan

Danny Willett, Paul Waring, Andy Sullivan 12.55pm (7.55am): Angel Ayora, Harry Hall, Joe Dean

Angel Ayora, Harry Hall, Joe Dean 1.05pm (8.05am): Jordan Smith, Laurie Canter, Michael Hollick

Jordan Smith, Laurie Canter, Michael Hollick 1.15pm (8.15am): Luke Donald, Tom McKibbin, Alex Fitzpatrick

Luke Donald, Tom McKibbin, Alex Fitzpatrick 1.25pm (8.25am): Nicolai Højgaard, Sergio Garcia, Thriston Lawrence

Nicolai Højgaard, Sergio Garcia, Thriston Lawrence 1.35pm (8.35am): Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Brooks Koepka

Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Brooks Koepka 1.45pm (8.45am): Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm

Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm 2.00pm (9.00am): Rasmus Højgaard, Haotong Li, Thomas Detry

Rasmus Højgaard, Haotong Li, Thomas Detry 2.10pm (9.10am): Matt Wallace, Jacob Skov Olesen, Francesco Molinari

Matt Wallace, Jacob Skov Olesen, Francesco Molinari 2.20pm (9.20am): Romain Langasque, Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Dylan Frittelli

Romain Langasque, Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Dylan Frittelli 2.30pm (9.30am): Adrian Meronk, Ross Fisher, John Catlin

Adrian Meronk, Ross Fisher, John Catlin 2.40pm (9.40am): Dan Bradbury, Pablo Larrazábal, Jordan Gumberg

Dan Bradbury, Pablo Larrazábal, Jordan Gumberg 2.50pm (9.50am): Oihan Guillamoundeguy, Daniel Gavins, Junghwan Lee

Oihan Guillamoundeguy, Daniel Gavins, Junghwan Lee 3.00pm (10.00am): Maximilian Steinlechner, Johannes Veerman, Zander Lombard

Maximilian Steinlechner, Johannes Veerman, Zander Lombard 3.10pm (10.10am): Liam Nolan, David Law, Renato Paratore

Round One

2nd Hole

Irish Standard Time (ET)