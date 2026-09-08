Amgen Irish Open Tee Times 2026: Rounds One And Two

The Amgen Irish Open is one of the biggest events on the DP World Tour schedule, and as a result, some of the world's best players are teeing it up at Trump International Doonbeg.
One is defending champion Rory McIlroy, who beat Joakim Lagergren 12 months ago to claim his second victory in the tournament.
For the first two rounds, he'll play alongside Robert MacIntyre and former LIV Golfer Brooks Koepka.
They begin at 1.35pm local time (8.35am ET) in the first round and 9.30am local time (4.30am ET) in the second round.
Another group filled with star quality features LIV Golfer Jon Rahm, Shane Lowry and Patrick Reed.
They tee it up at 1.45pm local (8.45am ET) on Thursday and 9.40am local time (4.40am ET) on Friday.
Two years ago, McIlroy was pipped to the title by Rasmus Hojgaard. The Dane plays this year too, and he is grouped with Haotong Li and LIV Golf's Thomas Detry in the first two rounds.
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They get underway at 2.00pm local time (9.00am ET) in the first round and 9.55am local time (4.55am ET) in the second round.
Another high-profile LIV Golfer in the field is Tyrrell Hatton. He plays alongside Padraig Harrington amd Eugenio Chacarra with a tee time of 9.40am local time (4.40am ET) in the first round and 1.45pm loca time (8.45am ET) in the second round.
Check out all the tee times and pairings for the first two rounds of the Amgen Irish Open.
2026 Amgen Irish Open Tee Times
Round One
1st Hole
Irish Standard Time (ET)
- 7.15am (2.15am): Jason Scrivener, Sebastian Söderberg, Dylan Naidoo
- 7.25am (2.25am): Niklas Lemke, Antoine Rozner, Ivan Cantero
- 7.35am (2.35am): Francesco Laporta, Sean Crocker, Joost Luiten
- 7.45am (2.45am): Adrian Otaegui, Connor Syme, Gregorio De Leo
- 7.55am (2.55am): Tom Vaillant, Jack Senior, Mark Power
- 8.05am (3.05am): Matteo Manassero, Todd Clements, Sam Bairstow
- 8.15am (3.15am): Cormac Sharvin, Jeong weon Ko, K.H. Lee
- 8.25am (3.25am): Niklas Nørgaard, Thorbjørn Olesen, Daniel Rodrigues
- 8.40am (3.40am): Alejandro Del Rey, Jacques Kruyswijk, Brandon Robinson Thompson
- 8.50am (3.50am): Jorge Campillo, Joel Girrbach, Brandon Stone
- 9.00am (4.00am): Bernd Wiesberger, Angel Hidalgo, Stefano Mazzoli
- 9.10am (4.10am): Casey Jarvis, David Puig, Daniel Hillier
- 9.20am (4.20am): Jeff Winther, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Erik van Rooyen
- 9.30am (4.30am): Seamus Power, Sepp Straka, Joaquin Niemann
- 9.40am (4.40am): Padraig Harrington, Eugenio Chacarra, Tyrrell Hatton
- 9.50am (4.50am): Jayden Schaper, Scott Jamieson, Mikael Lindberg
- 10.05am (5.05am): Shaun Norris, Thomas Higgins, Kota Kaneko
- 10.15am (5.15am): Ryggs Johnston, Manuel Elvira, David Micheluzzi
- 10.25am (5.25am): Grant Forrest, Joakim Lagergren, Richard Sterne
- 10.35am (5.35am): Jens Dantorp, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Frederic Lacroix
- 10.45am (5.45am): Marcel Schneider, Ugo Coussaud, Eddie Pepperell
- 10.55am (5.55am): Ashun Wu, Guido Migliozzi, Yurav Premlall
- 11.05am (6.05am): JC Ritchie, Marcus Helligkilde, Frankie Capan III
- 11.20am (6.20am): Julien Guerrier, Yuto Katsuragawa, Darius van Driel
- 11.30am (6.30am): Marcus Armitage, David Ravetto, Ewen Ferguson
- 11.40am (6.40am): Ricardo Gouveia, Ben Schmidt, Nathan Kimsey
- 11.50am (6.50am): Max Kennedy, Richard Mansell, Kazuma Kobori
- 12.00pm (7.00am): Rikuya Hoshino, Wenyi Ding, Freddy Schott
- 12.10pm (7.10am): Calum Hill, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Martin Couvra
- 12.20pm (7.20am): Yanhan Zhou, Davis Bryant, Hennie Du Plessis
- 12.35pm (7.35am): Matthew Jordan, Nacho Elvira, Oliver Lindell
- 12.45pm (7.45am): Danny Willett, Paul Waring, Andy Sullivan
- 12.55pm (7.55am): Angel Ayora, Harry Hall, Joe Dean
- 1.05pm (8.05am): Jordan Smith, Laurie Canter, Michael Hollick
- 1.15pm (8.15am): Luke Donald, Tom McKibbin, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 1.25pm (8.25am): Nicolai Højgaard, Sergio Garcia, Thriston Lawrence
- 1.35pm (8.35am): Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Brooks Koepka
- 1.45pm (8.45am): Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm
- 2.00pm (9.00am): Rasmus Højgaard, Haotong Li, Thomas Detry
- 2.10pm (9.10am): Matt Wallace, Jacob Skov Olesen, Francesco Molinari
- 2.20pm (9.20am): Romain Langasque, Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Dylan Frittelli
- 2.30pm (9.30am): Adrian Meronk, Ross Fisher, John Catlin
- 2.40pm (9.40am): Dan Bradbury, Pablo Larrazábal, Jordan Gumberg
- 2.50pm (9.50am): Oihan Guillamoundeguy, Daniel Gavins, Junghwan Lee
- 3.00pm (10.00am): Maximilian Steinlechner, Johannes Veerman, Zander Lombard
- 3.10pm (10.10am): Liam Nolan, David Law, Renato Paratore
Round One
2nd Hole
Irish Standard Time (ET)
- 7.15am (2.15am): Julien Guerrier, Yuto Katsuragawa, Darius van Driel
- 7.25am (2.25am): Marcus Armitage, David Ravetto, Ewen Ferguson
- 7.35am (2.35am): Ricardo Gouveia, Ben Schmidt, Nathan Kimsey
- 7.45am (2.45am): Max Kennedy, Richard Mansell, Kazuma Kobori
- 7.55am (2.55am): Rikuya Hoshino, Wenyi Ding, Freddy Schott
- 8.05am (3.05am): Calum Hill, Rafa Cabrera Bello, Martin Couvra
- 8.15am (3.15am): Yanhan Zhou, Davis Bryant, Hennie Du Plessis
- 8.30am (3.30am): Matthew Jordan, Nacho Elvira, Oliver Lindell
- 8.40am (3.40am): Danny Willett, Paul Waring, Andy Sullivan
- 8.50am (3.50am): Angel Ayora, Harry Hall, Joe Dean
- 9.00am (4.00am): Jordan Smith, Laurie Canter, Michael Hollick
- 9.10am (4.10am): Luke Donald, Tom McKibbin, Alex Fitzpatrick
- 9.20am (4.20am): Nicolai Højgaard, Sergio Garcia, Thriston Lawrence
- 9.30am (4.30am): Rory McIlroy, Robert MacIntyre, Brooks Koepka
- 9.40am (4.40am): Shane Lowry, Patrick Reed, Jon Rahm
- 9.55am (4.55am): Rasmus Højgaard, Haotong Li, Thomas Detry
- 10.05am (5.05am): Matt Wallace, Jacob Skov Olesen, Francesco Molinari
- 10.15am (5.15am): Romain Langasque, Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Dylan Frittelli
- 10.25am (5.25am): Adrian Meronk, Ross Fisher, John Catlin
- 10.35am (5.35am): Dan Bradbury, Pablo Larrazábal, Jordan Gumberg
- 10.45am (5.45am): Oihan Guillamoundeguy, Daniel Gavins, Junghwan Lee
- 10.55am (5.55am): Maximilian Steinlechner, Johannes Veerman, Zander Lombard
- 11.05am (6.05am): Liam Nolan, David Law, Renato Paratore
- 11.20am (6.20am): Jason Scrivener, Sebastian Söderberg, Dylan Naidoo
- 11.30am (6.30am): Niklas Lemke, Antoine Rozner, Ivan Cantero
- 11.40am (6.40am): Francesco Laporta, Sean Crocker, Joost Luiten
- 11.50am (6.50am): Adrian Otaegui, Connor Syme, Gregorio De Leo
- 12.00pm (7.00am): Tom Vaillant, Jack Senior, Mark Power
- 12.10pm (7.10am): Matteo Manassero, Todd Clements, Sam Bairstow
- 12.20pm (7.20am): Cormac Sharvin, Jeong weon Ko, K.H. Lee
- 12.30pm (7.30am): Niklas Nørgaard, Thorbjørn Olesen, Daniel Rodrigues
- 12.45pm (7.45am): Alejandro Del Rey, Jacques Kruyswijk, Brandon Robinson Thompson
- 12.55pm (7.55am): Jorge Campillo, Joel Girrbach, Brandon Stone
- 1.05pm (8.05am): Bernd Wiesberger, Angel Hidalgo, Stefano Mazzoli
- 1.15pm (8.15am): Casey Jarvis, David Puig, Daniel Hillier
- 1.25pm (8.25am): Jeff Winther, Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Erik van Rooyen
- 1.35pm (8.35am): Seamus Power, Sepp Straka, Joaquin Niemann
- 1.45pm (8.45am): Padraig Harrington, Eugenio Chacarra, Tyrrell Hatton
- 1.55pm (8.55am): Jayden Schaper, Scott Jamieson, Mikael Lindberg
- 2.10pm (9.10am): Shaun Norris, Thomas Higgins, Kota Kaneko
- 2.20pm (9.20am): Ryggs Johnston, Manuel Elvira, David Micheluzzi
- 2.30pm (9.30am): Grant Forrest, Joakim Lagergren, Richard Sterne
- 2.40pm (9.40am): Jens Dantorp, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Frederic Lacroix
- 2.50pm (9.50am): Marcel Schneider, Ugo Coussaud, Eddie Pepperell
- 3.00pm (10.00am): Ashun Wu, Guido Migliozzi, Yurav Premlall
- 3.10pm (10.10am): JC Ritchie, Marcus Helligkilde, Frankie Capan III
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
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