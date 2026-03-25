Here's How Much Prize Money Every Player Earned From TGL 2026

Indoor simulator league TGL is in the books for another season and it was Los Angeles Golf Club who claimed the title following a 2-0 series victory over Jupiter Links.

The trio of Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala comfortably closed out the best-of-three-match Finals thanks to a gutsy 6-5 win in match one on Monday followed by a remarkable 9-2 success on Tuesday.

Tiger Woods was introduced into the Jupiter Links line-up for match two (and would have played match three) in place of Kevin Kisner, but even the 15-time Major winner could not help the No.4 seed turn things around.

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After Woods missed a three-foot putt on the seventh, LAGC reeled off three consecutive eagles to ice the tournament at the 10th.

The west-coast outfit only lost two matches all season, thanks as well to the efforts of fourth player Collin Morikawa, but arrived into the Playoffs as the no.2 seed behind Rory McIlroy's Boston Common.

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However, the team in green were dumped out by Jupiter Links at the final-four stage and finished the season with just over half a million per player.

Meanwhile, LA - who defeated the inaugural champions Atlanta Drive in the semi-finals - scooped more than $2 million each courtesy of their season victory. The consolation for Woods and co. was a check for just above $1 million each.

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Below is the full prize money breakdown for each team and player involved in TGL's 2026 season.

TGL 2026 PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN