Here's How Much Prize Money Every Player Earned From TGL 2026
Check out how much each team and player in the simulator league collected following Los Angeles Golf Club's SoFi Cup victory over Jupiter Links on Tuesday
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Indoor simulator league TGL is in the books for another season and it was Los Angeles Golf Club who claimed the title following a 2-0 series victory over Jupiter Links.
The trio of Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala comfortably closed out the best-of-three-match Finals thanks to a gutsy 6-5 win in match one on Monday followed by a remarkable 9-2 success on Tuesday.
Tiger Woods was introduced into the Jupiter Links line-up for match two (and would have played match three) in place of Kevin Kisner, but even the 15-time Major winner could not help the No.4 seed turn things around.Article continues below
After Woods missed a three-foot putt on the seventh, LAGC reeled off three consecutive eagles to ice the tournament at the 10th.
The west-coast outfit only lost two matches all season, thanks as well to the efforts of fourth player Collin Morikawa, but arrived into the Playoffs as the no.2 seed behind Rory McIlroy's Boston Common.
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However, the team in green were dumped out by Jupiter Links at the final-four stage and finished the season with just over half a million per player.
Meanwhile, LA - who defeated the inaugural champions Atlanta Drive in the semi-finals - scooped more than $2 million each courtesy of their season victory. The consolation for Woods and co. was a check for just above $1 million each.
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Below is the full prize money breakdown for each team and player involved in TGL's 2026 season.
TGL 2026 PRIZE MONEY BREAKDOWN
Position
Team (Players)
Prize Money (Per Golfer)
1st
Los Angeles (Tommy Fleetwood, Justin Rose, Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa)
$9 million ($2.25 million)
2nd
Jupiter Links (Tiger Woods, Max Homa, Kevin Kisner, Tom Kim)
$4.5 million ($1.125 million)
3rd
Boston Common (Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott)
$2.25 million ($562,500)
4th
Atlanta Drive (Billy Horschel, Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Lucas Glover)
$2 million ($500,000)
5th
The Bay (Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee, Shane Lowry)
$1.75 million ($437,500)
6th
New York (Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele, Cameron Young, Matt Fitzpatrick)
$1.5 million ($375,000)
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time.
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