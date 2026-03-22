Los Angeles Golf Club vs Jupiter Links GC - TGL Finals Series Playoffs Preview

The second season of TGL concludes with the Finals Series, as Los Angeles Golf Club and Jupiter Links GC compete in as many as three playoffs matches at the SoFi Center in Florida.

Preceding the Finals Series was the semi-finals, where Rory McIlroy's Boston Common Golf, who finished top of the regular-season standings, lost 9-5 to Jupiter Links GC, with last season's winners, Atlanta Drive GC, who finished third in the standings, losing to fourth-placed Los Angeles Golf Club 6-4.

As a result, it's the west coast vs the east coast in the Finals Series, where the two teams compete in a minimum of two and up to three playoffs on Monday March 23rd and Tuesday March 24th in a best-of-three contest to determine the winner of the SoFi Cup.

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Los Angeles' route to the first of the knockout rounds included three wins and two defeats, while Jupiter Links GC won two, lost two and tied one. Meanwhile, when the two faced each other in the regular season, it was Los Angeles Golf Club who came out on top with a comprehensive 8-4 victory.

As ever, the teams compete over 15 holes in a format dubbed 'Modern Match Play.' Only three of the four players on each roster can play in any given match.

The action takes place at the SoFi Center (Image credit: Getty Images)

The action takes place in two sessions – nine holes of Triples (3 vs 3 alternate shot) and six holes of Singles featuring a rotating head-to-head.

The triples session sees the players on each team alternate who tees off on a hole, with players rotating who takes a shot thereafter.

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The team with the lowest number of strokes on each hole wins a point. If a hole is halved, neither team scores a point and no points are carried over.

Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala and Justin Rose will play for Los Angeles Golf Club in Match 1 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 Los Angeles Golf Club Jupiter Links GC Player 1 Justin Rose Max Homa Player 2 Tommy Fleetwood Tom Kim Player 3 Sahith Theegala Kevin Kisner

The line-ups have been confirmed for the first match, with Los Angeles Golf Club opting to rest Collin Morikawa, instead turning to 2013 US Open winner Justin Rose, FedEx Cup champion Tommy Fleetwood and PGA Tour winner Sahith Theegala.

As for Jupiter Links GC, like the team's other matches this season, there's no Tiger Woods, with the three playing in Match 1 being six-time PGA Tour winner Max Homa, Tom Kim, who has three wins on the circuit, and four-time PGA Tour winner Kevin Kisner.

The opening tee shot is scheduled to take place at around 9:00pm ET on Monday, March 23rd (1:00am GMT on Tuesday, March 24th).

The second match begins at 7:00pm ET (11:00pm GMT) on Tuesday, March 24th.

If a third match is required, it will begin at 9:00pm ET on Tuesday, March 24th (1:00am GMT Wednesday, March 25th).

Matches are scheduled to take around two hours each. It is being shown live on ESPN and the ESPN app in the US and on Sky Sports in the UK.

Per DraftKings, Los Angeles Golf Club is currently the favorite for Match 1 of the Finals Series, with odds of -175, with Jupiter Links GC at +154.