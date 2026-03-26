Grant Horvat And Bryan Bros Launch New Tour With $1m Finale As YouTube Golf Takes Huge Next Step

Some of YouTube golf's biggest names are combining to launch a new golf tour for online content creators.

Grant Horvat and the Bryan Bros George and Wesley have announced the launch of their Your Golf Tour - a creator-led competition involving 16 YouTube golf names playing four events.

The culmination will be a $1m individual strokeplay championship at Wynn Resort Las Vegas so the stakes, like the projected online viewing numbers, are sky high.

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Described as a "Tour designed for high-level competition in the digital golf landscape" it will be played this year with the rosters to be announced shortly.

"For years we imagined building a tour but it felt out of reach," read a statement posted by the trio.

"We're grateful for how much innovation has happened in golf recently. We've experienced all that this space has to offer, and now it's time for the next chapter.

“Our vision is to create a structure for top players to perform under real pressure with significant stakes while remaining authentic to the YouTube format that we know and love."

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The YouTube golfing market has blown up in recent years with millions of online viewers watching a range of creators leading to many becoming bigger household names than pros on the PGA Tour.

Tournaments involving online personalities have been growing in recent years, and pro golf has been trying to tap into the online audience by including creators in events such as LIV Golf Duels and the PGA Tour's Creator Classics.

Last year's Internet Invitational was the biggest so far, with the six episodes of that currently having around 27m views on YouTube.

This latest venture sees the extension of that, with not just a one-off event but an actual mini-tour of four events with a season finale for big prize money.

Brad Dalke, Paige Spiranac, Dave Portnoy and Luke Kwon were all involved in the 2025 Internet Invitational, will any of the internet stars play in Your Golf Tour? (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's a leap but it's clear there's an audience that seems eager for more so just how Your Golf Tour goes about combining what online viewers want to see with the more official nature of a tour will be interesting.

Horvat and the Bryan Bros are said to be playing in Your Golf Tour themselves and we'll await who else from the long list of top online golfing creators will be appearing later this year.

Wesley Bryan is a PGA Tour winner but is currently suspended for playing in the LIV Golf Duels event - instead of waiting around trying to get back on tour it seems he's decided to just create his own.

And if it's anything like as successful as the Internet Invitational then he could actually reach more golfing viewers than if he was back on the PGA Tour proper.

This could be a big moment for the future of YouTube golf as a whole, as if this takes off then more will surely follow and perhaps the entire space will pivot to longer more official tournaments.