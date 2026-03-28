Strong Field Confirmed For Final PGA Tour Event Before The Masters

The Valero Texas Open is the final stop on the PGA Tour before The Masters.

As a result, some big names will be at the TPC San Antonio event to ensure they’re firing on all cylinders before heading to Augusta National.

The highest-ranked player in the field is World No.4 Tommy Fleetwood, who will be looking for his first PGA Tour win since finally clinching his maiden title – and the FedEx Cup – at the 2025 Tour Championship.

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He’ll be joined by the player ranked eighth in the world, Collin Morikawa, in what will be his first start since withdrawing from The Players Championship with injury after one hole.

The American is having a good season, having made a 72nd hole birdie to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

He will be hoping for another strong performance before bidding to reach the three-quarter stage of his career Grand Slam at The Masters, having previously won the US Open and The Open.

The final member of the world’s top 10 heading to the event is ninth-placed Russell Henley, who is seeking his sixth PGA Tour title.

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A year ago, Brian Harman won by three, and he returns to the scene of that success looking for his first title since.

Brian Harman is the defending champion (Image credit: Getty Images)

Other former winners in the field include 2022 champion JJ Spaun and Jordan Spieth, who took the honors the year before.

When Spaun won four years ago, it handed him the final place in The Masters field, and the winner of the 2026 edition will also book their spot at Augusta National if not otherwise exempt.

There are plenty more big names in the field, with two-time PGA Tour winner Robert MacIntyre, who placed fourth at The Players Championship, appearing, along with Sepp Straka, who had two PGA Tour victories in 2025.

For much of The Players Championship, Ludvig Aberg appeared in control of proceedings in pursuit of his third PGA Tour title.

His fortunes unraveled late on to leave him settling for a T5, and he’ll be looking to put that disappointment behind him with his first appearance since the TPC Sawgrass tournament.

Ludvig Aberg makes his first appearance since The Players Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hideki Matsuyama is another big name to look out for, as he sharpens his game before the chance to win The Masters for the second time, having initially claimed the Green Jacket in 2021.

Gary Woodland, who led at the halfway stage of the Texas Children’s Houston Open, will also play, along with the likes of Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Max Homa, Tom Kim, Maverick McNealy and Marco Penge.

The event begins on Thursday April 2nd.