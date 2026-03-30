Multiple Pros Withdraw From Valero Texas Open

There have been a number of early week field changes for this week's Valero Texas Open

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A Valero Texas Open sign and insets of four PGA Tour players
(Image credit: Getty Images)

This week marks the last chance for PGA Tour players to get some reps before The Masters or their final chance to make it in at the 11th hour.

It's a strong field headlined by the likes of Tommy Fleetwood and Ludvig Aberg in San Antonio, and there have been some changes after three players withdrew on Monday.

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Elliott Heath
Elliott Heath
News Editor

Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.

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