Multiple Pros Withdraw From Valero Texas Open
There have been a number of early week field changes for this week's Valero Texas Open
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This week marks the last chance for PGA Tour players to get some reps before The Masters or their final chance to make it in at the 11th hour.
It's a strong field headlined by the likes of Tommy Fleetwood and Ludvig Aberg in San Antonio, and there have been some changes after three players withdrew on Monday.
Pierceson Coody, who withdrew from last week's Houston Open, pulled out with the same back injury that has ended any hopes of making his Masters debut.Article continues below
The grandson of 1971 Green Jacket winner, Charles, finished the week ranked 52nd in the world with only the top 50 qualifying.
Coody has been replaced in the field by Taylor Moore.
Nicolai Hojgaard, who was one of four players to qualify for The Masters via the world's top 50, has also pulled out of the Texas Open following his runner-up finish in Houston. He has been replaced by Joel Dahmen.
There was yet another WD on Monday with Germany's Matti Schmid being replaced by Sam Ryder. Both Ryder and Dahmen managed to get into the Valspar Championship two weeks ago via the alternates list, too.
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These latest withdrawals followed multiple field changes over the weekend, which saw Ryan Gerard, Isaiah Salinda and Aaron Wise all pull out. Matt Kuchar, Justin Lower, Bronson Burgoon and Ryan Palmer were added to the field.
The Valero Texas Open is the final route for Masters hopefuls to qualify for Augusta National, with only the winner earning a tee time next Thursday.
Brian Harman is the defending champion this week at TPC San Antonio after the left-handed 2023 Open champion won his fourth PGA Tour title here last time out.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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