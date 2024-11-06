Jorge Campillo Facts: 18 Things To Know About The Spanish Golfer

Jorge Campillo is a veteran of the DP World Tour, with the Spaniard forging an impressive career in Europe with multiple victories since turning pro in 2009.

Get to know his life and career better with these facts...

Jorge Campillo facts:

1. He was born in Caceres, Spain.

2. He turned pro in 2009.

3. He is attached to Norba Club de Golf de Caceres.

4. Campillo is a big Real Madrid fan.

5. His childhood hero was Seve Ballesteros.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6. He attended Indiana University, where he won the Big Ten 'triple crown' in 2008 and was named Big Ten Golfer of the Year as well as the Conference's scoring average award.

7. He won the 2008 Spanish Amateur Closed Championship.

8. Prior to turning pro, he was the No.1-ranked Spanish amateur for six years.

9. Campillo won his maiden DP World Tour title in his 229th start, ten years after turning pro, at the 2019 Trophee Hassan II in Morocco.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

10. He picked up his second win less than a year later at the 2020 Qatar Masters, where he defeated David Drysdale in a playoff.

11. He represented Spain at the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games.

12. His third win came at the 2023 Magical Kenya Open.

13. Campillo played a year on the PGA Tour in 2024 after earning one of the 10 cards handed out to the DP World Tour's top finishers in 2023. He failed to keep his card after finishing 136th in the FedEx Cup.

14. He agonisingly lost the DP World Tour's joint-longest-ever playoff at the 2024 Andalucia Masters, where he was beaten by Julien Guerrier on the ninth-extra hole.

15. As well as three wins, he also has nine runner-up finishes on the DP World Tour.

16. He missed the cut in his first seven Majors (three PGA Championships and four Opens) before finally making the cut at the 2024 Open at Royal Troon - where he finished T43rd.

17. He is yet to play in The Masters or US Open.

18. He has earned close to €10m on the DP World Tour.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Jorge Campillo bio Born Caseres, Spain, June 1, 1986 Height 5'10" College Indiana University Turned pro 2009 DP World Tour wins 3

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Jorge Campillo wins Event Tour Score 2019 Trophee Hassan II DP World Tour -9 (2 strokes) 2020 Commercial Bank Qatar Masters DP World Tour -13 (playoff) 2023 Magical Kenya Open DP World Tour -18 (2 strokes)