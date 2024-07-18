10 Things You Didn't Know About Daniel Brown
Get to know DP World Tour winner, Daniel Brown, a little better with these 10 facts
Who is Open Championship leader Daniel Brown? The Englishman, who made it into Troon via Final Qualifying, shot a stunning bogey-free 65 to lead after 18 holes in his first ever Major round.
Get to know him better with these 10 facts:
1. Daniel Brown was born 11th October 1994 in Northallerton, England
2. Prior to turning professional, he enjoyed an excellent amateur career that saw him pick up the English Amateur and Dutch Junior Open
3. He turned professional in 2017 and reached the final stage of European Tour Qualifying School
4. Plying his trade on the Challenge Tour in 2018, Brown made just 2 of 13 cuts and then endured a two year stint on the EuroPro Tour from 2019 to 2021
5. He is a Ping staffer and uses a full set of their clubs, including bag
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
6. In 2021, he secured his card back on the Challenge Tour, with Brown then finishing third at the European Tour Qualifying School the next year to claim a DP World Tour card for the 2023 season
7. He is a supporter of Manchester United FC
A post shared by Dan Brown (@danbrown212)
A photo posted by on
8. In August 2023, he claimed his first DP World Tour victory at the ISPS Handa World Invitational. He won by five shots from Alex Fitzpatrick
9. He is attached to Romanby Golf Club in North Yorkshire
10. His Major debut came at The 152nd Open Championship in 2024, with Brown sharing the lead during the first round at Royal Troon
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
'It Was Brutal' - How Changing Winds Caused Havoc In First Round Of Open Championship
The changing winds at Royal Troon confounded the best players in the world on day one, forcing many to abandon their game plans
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
How All 17 LIV Golfers Fared On Day One Of The 2024 Open
Brooks Koepka leads the LIV Golf charge and sits just outside of the top-10 after 18 holes at Royal Troon
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Which LIV Golfers Have Won The Open?
Only four LIV Golf stars have won the Open – here is who from the circuit has achieved it, and how
By Mike Hall Published
-
Todd Hamilton Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About 2004 Troon Open Champion
Get to know 2004 Open Championship winner Todd Hamilton better with these facts
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
What Is Rory McIlroy's Open Championship Record?
We take a closer look at the Northern Irishman's results in golf's oldest Major Championship
By Michael Weston Published
-
What Is Tiger Woods' Open Championship Record?
We take a closer look at the 15-time Major winner's record at golf's oldest Major Championship
By Michael Weston Published
-
Martin Slumbers Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The R&A CEO
The 63-year-old will leave the role by the end of 2024 after nine years at the helm - here are 20 facts you may not know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Are The Sky Sports Golf Team?
The experts talking you through the action each week on Sky Sports Golf
By Michael Weston Published
-
Ian Baker-Finch Facts: 20 Things You Didn’t Know About The CBS Sports Analyst
After a successful professional career, the Australian has carved out a TV career – here are some things you may not know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
When Did Rory McIlroy Last Win A Major?
Rory McIlroy almost ended his drought at the US Open, but how long has he had to wait since the last time he lifted one of golf's four biggest prizes?
By Paul Higham Last updated