10 Things You Didn't Know About Daniel Brown

Who is Open Championship leader Daniel Brown? The Englishman, who made it into Troon via Final Qualifying, shot a stunning bogey-free 65 to lead after 18 holes in his first ever Major round.

Get to know him better with these 10 facts:

1. Daniel Brown was born 11th October 1994 in Northallerton, England

2. Prior to turning professional, he enjoyed an excellent amateur career that saw him pick up the English Amateur and Dutch Junior Open

3. He turned professional in 2017 and reached the final stage of European Tour Qualifying School 

Dan Brown celebrates his ISPS Handa victory

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4. Plying his trade on the Challenge Tour in 2018, Brown made just 2 of 13 cuts and then endured a two year stint on the EuroPro Tour from 2019 to 2021

5. He is a Ping staffer and uses a full set of their clubs, including bag

6. In 2021, he secured his card back on the Challenge Tour, with Brown then finishing third at the European Tour Qualifying School the next year to claim a DP World Tour card for the 2023 season

7. He is a supporter of Manchester United FC

8. In August 2023, he claimed his first DP World Tour victory at the ISPS Handa World Invitational. He won by five shots from Alex Fitzpatrick

9. He is attached to Romanby Golf Club in North Yorkshire

10. His Major debut came at The 152nd Open Championship in 2024, with Brown sharing the lead during the first round at Royal Troon

