Charlie Woods Swing Video Goes Viral After Shooting 68

Earlier this month, Charlie Woods gave the golfing word a possible glimpse into the future after a best-ever round of 68 at the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship. As if the pressure of carrying the same surname (and mannerisms) as a 15-time Major champion wasn't enough, he did so with dad Tiger on the bag.

Golf fans reacted expectedly to the news, with many tipping the young phenom as a future Masters champion. Now, thanks to footage shared by Dan Rapaport of Barstool Sports, we have a front-row seat to young Charlie's swing - and it's impressive!

Charlie Woods keeps getting purer. I mean this is a PGA Tour quality swing. pic.twitter.com/BBhRbW2vJ8October 3, 2022 See more

Charlie last hit our screens at the 2021 PNC Championship, where he and Tiger were narrowly defeated by John Daly and John Daly II - affectionately known as "Little John."

The difference between then and now is extremely noticeable, with Charlie looking taller, stronger and faster than ever. The highlight of his round came at the par-5 14th hole, where he tapped in for eagle after nearly holing out for albatross. Charlie finished T4 in the Boys 12-13 division.

"That was awesome, I mean I couldn't have done it without him," Charlie said afterwards. "Some shots I would have been so off but he steered me on the right course. Dad told me to stay patient. I just played steady golf; focus on each shot, don’t look too far ahead and just stay in the game."

It is not yet known whether the Woods duo will compete at the PNC Championship in December, with the 15-time Major champion continuing with his recovery from a near career-ending car accident in February 2021.

The 46-year-old made a sensational return to golf at the event last year, just 10-months on from sustaining the horror injuries. Woods went on to make the cut at the Masters in April but was forced to withdraw from the PGA Championship a month later.

The American did not compete at the US Open as he continued with rehabilitation ahead of what was an emotional appearance at the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews, where he missed the cut and hinted it might be his last appearance at the Home of Golf.

Should the Woods partnership compete at the PNC Championship this year, they will have to take on the debut pair of Jordan and Shawn Spieth. The three-time Major champion confirmed to Colt Knost on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio that he will tee it up at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando with his father.