Jordan Spieth And Dad To Make PNC Championship Debut

Fresh from Presidents Cup success at Quail Hollow, where he contributed a blemish-free five points, three-time Major champion Jordan Spieth has confirmed he will make his PNC Championship debut later this year - with father, Shawn.

Tournament officials are yet to reveal the line-up but the American has signalled his intent to play when speaking to Colt Knost on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.

Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida, will once again play host to the 20-team field which, in recent years, has included Tiger Woods and son, Charlie. Last year, the iconic duo came close to securing their first victory in the 36-hole event but were narrowly defeated by John Daly and John Daly II; affectionately known as 'Little John.'

Golf fans will be eager to see the Woods pairing tee it up this year, with Charlie fresh from a career-best 68 at the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship.

Team Spieth will be looking to emulate the success of good-friend Justin Thomas and father, Mike, who won the event in 2020. The golfing abilities of Shawn Spieth are relatively unknown but he is no stranger to life inside the ropes having played substitute to caddie Michael Greller on occasion throughout his son's illustrious PGA Tour career.

Spieth Snr last looped at the 2020 Zozo Championship and, according to Jordan, it only took four holes before what he described as a "no, no".

“I’m stepping into the ball and he goes, ‘Just don’t overdo it,’” Jordan said as he chucked. “I step back, step back in. I’m like, ‘Dad, there’s only really like one or two things you just can’t do and that’s just don’t say not to hit it somewhere while I’m stepping into the shot.’

“He goes, ‘Well, you know, you did it on No. 11, so I didn’t want you to do it on 13.’ I’m like, ‘I didn’t overdo it.’"

Golf legends Lee Trevino, Tom Watson, Sir Nick Faldo, David Duval, and Nick Price are all expected to return to the family event, which will likely be one of few Spieth sightings before the Masters in April.