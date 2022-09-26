Charlie Woods Shoots Best Ever Round With Dad Tiger Caddying

Charlie Woods tees off on the 18th hole at the 2021 PNC Championship
Charlie Woods possibly gave us a glimpse into the future of golf with a best ever round of 68 at the Notah Begay III Junior National Golf Championship, with dad Tiger on the bag as caddie.

The 13-year-old bounced back from an opening round of 80 at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida, to card the best round of the day and finish tied-4th in the Boys 12-13 division at 4-over par.

Having shown his prowess in partnership with his 15-time Major winning father at the PNC Championship, Charlie showed his potential going it alone, though he did take advantage of having one of the all-time greats on his bag and in his ear, making two birdies and an eagle that was a lip out away from being an albatross in his best round to date.

 “That was awesome, I mean I couldn't have done it without him,” said Charlie afterwards. “Some shots I would have been so off but he steered me on the right course. Dad told me to stay patient. I just played steady golf; focus on each shot, don’t look too far ahead and just stay in the game.”

Tiger and the then 12-year-old Charlie finished second in the PNC Championship in December, two shots behind John Daly and his son John II. While 46-year-old Tiger’s career may be winding down, Charlie is making a name for himself as one of the best juniors around.

The combined boys competition was won by Misha Golod. The 15-year-old, Ukraine’s top amateur player, flew to Orlando in March when the war in his home country started.

He and his mother fled Kyiv, while his 46-year-old father was forced to stay at home, being of the age that could be called up for military service. Having taken up the offer to attend the David Leadbetter Academy, Misha then had to wave his mother goodbye, as she flew back to Budapest to pick up their car and drive back to Kyiv.

