Scottie Scheffler's Stand-In Caddie Earns $360,000 Bonus After BMW Championship Win
The World No.1 was without his regular looper, Ted Scott at Caves Valley, so Michael Cromie stepped in and was able to earn himself a tidy paycheck
Even without his usual trusted team around him, Scottie Scheffler proved once again why he is the undisputed World No.1 via a comeback victory in the second round of the FedEx Cup Playoffs.
Scheffler recovered from four strokes behind Scotland's Robert MacIntyre at the start of Sunday's final round to lead after just seven holes of action at Caves Valley Golf Club, going on to wrap up his fifth PGA Tour title this year by two strokes.
In doing so, the 29-year-old collected his latest mammoth paycheck and took his on-course career earnings on the PGA Tour to over $95 million.
What made the adopted Texan's latest win even more impressive, though, is that he didn't have his usual looper alongside as Ted Scott was back home dealing with a private family matter.
In Scott's place was Chris Kirk's bagman, Michael Cromie. Kirk missed out on playing the BMW Championship by just one spot so was able to release his usual caddie to help Scheffler in Maryland.
It was a decision which likely paid out in a big way for Cromie. In professional golf, caddies are often paid 10% of what their player earns for a win with the number varying thereafter depending on final position and the agreement between golfer and looper.
Through the Travelers Championship, Scheffler's regular caddie - Ted Scott - could well have earned in excess of $1.3 million in bonus money this season.
The latest financial reward for Scheffler's continued excellence was $3.6 million from a total prize purse of $20 million at the BMW Championship. And as a thank you to one of the key men who helped him realize his latest success, Scheffler will likely have shared a significant chunk of the prize money - $360,000 - with his stand-in caddie.
The BMW Championship was the first time Scheffler had won a PGA Tour title without Scott on his bag, and the FedEx Cup leader paid tribute to the professional qualities of Cromie in helping him across the line in his post-tournament interview.
Scheffler said: "It was definitely different, for sure. But Cromie was doing a great job. He's a guy I can trust. He's one of Ted's good buddies.
"I'd just say it's pretty much as simple as that. Cromie is a guy that works hard. He does his prep work, and he was an easy guy for me to trust out there.
"I felt like we did a good job of talking through our shots and staying patient and keep doing the right things even when things were looking a little bit squirrelly there on the back nine.
"Cromie, I think, does a really good job of being really even keel. He's not a guy that's going to overreact to anything. He did a really good job of just staying even keel all week and kind of impervious to the pressure of a final round, and he did a really good job.
"We did a good job of staying focused and continuing to hit shots at the right targets. Closed the tournament out nicely."
With Scott having missed both the FedEx St Jude Championship and BMW Championship, it remains possible that Scheffler could turn back to Cromie once again for the Tour Championship this week.
Should the pair reign supreme once more, Cromie would likely end up earning $1.36 million in bonus money across a fortnight given the Tour Championship's total prize purse is $40 million and the winner earns $10 million.
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
