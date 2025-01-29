Scottie Scheffler Explains Christmas Day Wine-Glass Incident

Scottie Scheffler has explained exactly how he cut his hand on a wine glass over the Christmas holidays, causing him to miss the first two tournaments on his preliminary schedule.

Shortly after competing alongside Rory McIlroy in The Showdown - a made-for-TV match against LIV Golf's Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau - last December, the devout Christian returned to his family in order to celebrate Christmas Day the following week.

As he was doing so, the World No.1 had became tangled up with a wine glass while attempting to make some fresh ravioli - an incident which ultimately saw Scheffler require surgery to remove some fragments of the receptacle from his hand.

Forced to sit at home and recover following the procedure, the two-time Major champion missed out on playing The Sentry and The American Express during January.

Ahead of his return at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am this week, there was one topic that the gathered reporters were particularly keen to ask the man himself about.

Detailing the incident which saw his 2025 campaign delayed by several weeks, Scheffler said: "So when you make ravioli, we wanted to make them from scratch so you've got to roll the dough and you've got to cut the dough, but we were at a rental house so we didn't have like the right tools and the only thing there was a wine glass that we found.

"I was -- had my hand on top of it and it broke, which side note, I've heard nothing but horror stories since this happened about wine glasses, so be careful. Even if you're like me and you don't drink wine, you've got to be real careful with wine glasses.

"Yeah, it broke and the stem kind of got me in the hand. So it's one of those deals where like it's truly -- I can't live in a bubble, like got to live my life and accidents happen. You know, it could have been a lot worse. I actually talked to somebody who did the exact same thing and the stem went straight through their hand.

"It's one of those deals where immediately after it happened I was mad at myself because I was like 'gosh, that's so stupid', but you just don't think about it when you're in the moment. Yeah, definitely been like a little more careful doing stuff at home."

Scheffler went on to explain that - luckily for him - he has a friend who is a surgeon and they were able to stop the bleeding while giving him some expert medical advice which prevented the situation from becoming worse.

In the aftermath of the successful surgery, the two-time Masters champion was able to get back in the gym quite quickly before going on to hit golf balls and stress test his injury prior to his reappearance at Pebble Beach.

McIlroy - also in action this week - joked that Scheffler could have avoided the whole ordeal had he just hired a private chef to sort the Christmas Day cooking.

In his own pre-event press conference, the Northern Irishman said with a smile: "I think he made enough money to hire a chef. It's like why are you cooking yourself? I was hoping it was going to be more of a fun story than that.

"We were together in Vegas on the 17th of December and played that match with Brooks and Bryson. Firstly, just concern and hope he was OK. It sounds like he is, it's good that he's teeing it up this week. Yeah, get a chef."

Scheffler ultimately responded by saying that he has one and that her name is Meredith. He also added that his wife - who doubles up as his chef - is "pretty cute."

And adamant that he has learned his lesson, RE accidents in the kitchen, the 28-year-old revealed he may add one extra event to his calendar moving forward but is generally content with how his schedule flows as it stands.

Asked if he has considered playing somewhere else to supplement the two tournaments he missed out on, Scheffler said: "There's definitely a feel as it goes kind of aspect. I've considered adding maybe one event, but outside of that, I think I like the way my schedule flows throughout the year.

"I always love starting the year in Kapalua and I loved going to Palm Springs. You get Kapalua where you kind of get Christmas, New Years, all that stuff all out of the way, get the season started, a beautiful place in Hawaii.

"I feel like I get a really good gauge where my game's at in Palm Springs because you're playing golf in a dome and it's good to get in there in competition, you've got to make a lot of birdies. A format like that is one that I think is more difficult for me and so it kind of just gives me a good gauge where my game's at.

"Missing those two events is not fun, I enjoy playing them. As far as adding them, just because I missed two I don't want to change the flow and cadence to my schedule. If I feel like I want to add one to get some extra reps in, then I will."