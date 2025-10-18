Rory McIlroy Takes Green Jacket To Meet Sachin Tendulkar At DP World India Championship
Both McIlroy and Tendulkar were present at DP World's Diwali Party, as McIlroy became the first Masters winner to bring the Green Jacket to India
Two of golf and cricket's biggest stars collided on Friday evening, as Rory McIlroy and Sachin Tendulkar met following McIlroy's second round of the DP World India Championship.
The event has brought together some big names from the world of golf and, on Friday evening, a special moment occurred as McIlroy became the first ever Masters winner to bring the Green Jacket to India.
A post shared by RORY (@rorymcilroy)
A photo posted by on
In a post on social media, McIlroy was pictured holding a 2025 Masters flag, while Tendulkar held an Indian Cricket jersey with his surname printed on the back.
Both also had a respectful message written out to one another, as both attended the DP World's Diwali Party, an event where several Ryder Cup stars were also present, including Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood and Ben Griffin.
It was the second meeting between McIlroy and Tendulkar in a matter of hours, as the Indian Cricket legend shook hands with the five-time Major winner as he wrapped up his second round on Friday.
Speaking about the event, McIlroy stated: "It was good fun. To be out there on stage with a living legend in Sachin and just to hear him talk a little bit about his career, that was really enjoyable for me.
"It was a great turnout. Obviously great music, and obviously DP World put on a great show, so it was nice to be there. Always nice for an excuse to put on the green jacket every now and then."
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Tendulkar, who is dubbed the "God of Cricket" in India, holding the accolade of the all-time highest run-scorer in the sport, is a keen golfer himself and has been spotted at multiple DP World Tour events.
Being the DP World’s global cricket ambassador, the cricketing great was seen at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship, where he received a putting lesson from Ryan Fox.
Tendulkar also met McIlroy at that tournament, handing him a signed DP World flag and a signed India Cricket jersey in the process.
Reportedly, the 52-year-old holds a handicap of around 10 and was given honorary life membership at The Els Club in Dubai back in 2018.
In terms of McIlroy, he sits at 10-under-par for the championship after three rounds, carding 71, 68 and 67 to currently sit well back of the leaders. As of writing, he is outside the top 10 and in a share of 15th.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.