Rory McIlroy Takes Green Jacket To Meet Sachin Tendulkar At DP World India Championship

Two of golf and cricket's biggest stars collided on Friday evening, as Rory McIlroy and Sachin Tendulkar met following McIlroy's second round of the DP World India Championship.

The event has brought together some big names from the world of golf and, on Friday evening, a special moment occurred as McIlroy became the first ever Masters winner to bring the Green Jacket to India.

In a post on social media, McIlroy was pictured holding a 2025 Masters flag, while Tendulkar held an Indian Cricket jersey with his surname printed on the back.

Both also had a respectful message written out to one another, as both attended the DP World's Diwali Party, an event where several Ryder Cup stars were also present, including Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood and Ben Griffin.

It was the second meeting between McIlroy and Tendulkar in a matter of hours, as the Indian Cricket legend shook hands with the five-time Major winner as he wrapped up his second round on Friday.

Speaking about the event, McIlroy stated: "It was good fun. To be out there on stage with a living legend in Sachin and just to hear him talk a little bit about his career, that was really enjoyable for me.

"It was a great turnout. Obviously great music, and obviously DP World put on a great show, so it was nice to be there. Always nice for an excuse to put on the green jacket every now and then."

Tendulkar signs autographs during the DP World India Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tendulkar, who is dubbed the "God of Cricket" in India, holding the accolade of the all-time highest run-scorer in the sport, is a keen golfer himself and has been spotted at multiple DP World Tour events.

Being the DP World’s global cricket ambassador, the cricketing great was seen at the 2023 DP World Tour Championship, where he received a putting lesson from Ryan Fox.

Tendulkar also met McIlroy at that tournament, handing him a signed DP World flag and a signed India Cricket jersey in the process.

Reportedly, the 52-year-old holds a handicap of around 10 and was given honorary life membership at The Els Club in Dubai back in 2018.

In terms of McIlroy, he sits at 10-under-par for the championship after three rounds, carding 71, 68 and 67 to currently sit well back of the leaders. As of writing, he is outside the top 10 and in a share of 15th.