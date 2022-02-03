Rumoured Saudi Golf League Budget Touted At £1.5 Billion

Over the past few days, we have seen more information come to light regarding the Saudi Golf League, with multiple players signing non-disclosure agreements, indicating that an announcement about the launch date is likely to be sooner rather than later.

What we do know, is that millions and millions of dollars have been thrown around, with reports from several media outlets mentioning amounts that have been offered to the world's elite. For example, in a Sportsmail report, it has been revealed that Bryson DeChambeau is one of those players, with the 28-year-old rumoured to be offered an astounding £100 million to be the poster boy of the new league.

The Daily Telegraph also reported that Ian Poulter had been offered up to $30m to join a breakaway league, whilst the likes of Dustin Johnson and Lee Westwood have stated that they have signed NDA's.

DeChambeau has reportedly been offered a gigantic £100 million to be the new poster boy of the league. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to the Daily Mail, the Saudis are luring golf's leading stars by offering shares of a gigantic £1.5 billion pot, with five 'future Ryder Cup captains' allegedly sitting on £20 million signing-on proposals.

What may be slightly more worrying for the PGA and DP World Tours, is that the Golf League are also targeting players who are in their prime, rather than those who are coming to the end of their careers.

This may be be the case with two-time Saudi International winner, Dustin Johnson, who was asked: "If he had received a similar offer to that of Ian Poulter's?," DJ answered humorously by saying: "No, not similar!" The American did also mention earlier in the week that he: “Thinks it's a really good concept," and that it will: "Make it a little more interesting for the fans and for the players."

Johnson has said he is 'not allowed to disclose' whether or not he has received a multi-million pound offer to join. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A reliable source also told Sportsmail that: "They are talking to players that I never thought in a million years would be tempted. The money being spoken about is difficult to get your head around.

"The veterans who have basically had their careers, many would consider it a no-brainer if they joined. But when the Saudis finally make an announcement, people are going to be surprised by one or two names on there."

One of those veterans who has signed an NDA is Westwood, who had this to say about the Tours who are squabbling: "The other tours see the Asian Tour as a threat now because of the huge investment. It's kind of like a game of poker where the European Tour and the PGA Tour had the biggest hand, and now there's somebody else who has come to the table with more chips, so everybody is on their guard.

"I can see why they're thought of as a threat, but at the same time the European and the PGA Tour went all over Asia's patch that probably cost the Asian Tour over the years. By playing in the Middle East, it appears the Asian Tour are now just doing what the other two tours have been doing for the past 25 years."