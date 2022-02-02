'A Really Good Concept' – Dustin Johnson On Saudi Super League

After a near four-month layoff, Dustin Johnson returns to tournament golf this week in a bid to defend his Saudi International title. Speaking ahead of the tournament, DJ added to ongoing speculation of a Saudi-backed Super League and refused to rule out that he will be a part of it.

When presented with the opportunity to comment on the ongoing speculation, DJ said, “I think it's a really good concept. I think it makes it a little more interesting for the fans and for the players. Yeah, I like the concept.” The two-time Major champion added, “We’ll see” when asked if he would be a part of it.

DJ also refused to be drawn into speculation that Ian Poulter had been offered an enormous sum of money to be a part of the league. "I can't speak for Ian. Yeah, I'm sure they're, well yeah, obviously whether they have or haven't, I'm not allowed to disclose. You'd have to ask Ian on that one". DJ laughed off speculation that he too had been made a similar offer, adding "No, not similar. It's just not similar." Should he accept an offer from the Saudis, it's not clear if DJ would receive the same lifetime ban from the PGA and DP World Tours that Ian Poulter is reportedly facing. Still only 37, the American has plenty of Ryder Cup appearances ahead of him before entering the Captain conversation.

DJ finds himself fifth in the Official World Golf Ranking after failing to win a PGA Tour event in 2021, only the second time in his career where he has gone a full calendar year without victory on the Tour. He did however, enter the history books at the Ryder Cup in September when he became only the fifth player to win all five matches.