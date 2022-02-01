Saudi International Prize Money - How Much Is On Offer At The Asian Tour's Flagship Event?

The strongest field in Asian Tour history will assemble for the 2022 Saudi International in Jeddah

The Saudi International returns this weekend, with Jeddah's Royal Greens Golf and Country Club hosting the strongest field ever seen in an Asian Tour event.

Littered with major winners like Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson and defending champion, Dustin Johnson, the tournament also sees an increase in prize money for 2022. Thanks to further investment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), the total purse is now $5 million, a $1.5 million increase from last year's $3.5m.

Previously a DP World Tour event, the tournament now features under the Asian Tour banner. This is a result of the ongoing threat of the Saudi-backed Super Golf League. 

Both Jay Monahan and Keith Pelley, heads of the PGA and DP World Tours respectively, had threatened players with potential suspensions and bans should they tee it up, eventually though, they had to concede defeat and grant numerous conditional releases to some of their biggest stars.

Last year, it was two-time Major winner, Dustin Johnson, who claimed the title, with a final round of 68 giving him a two stroke victory and his second title at the Saudi International in three years.

With an even bigger field announced for 2022, the American will be hoping to scoop the $900,000 first prize and make it a hat-trick of Saudi International victories. Check out how the $5 million tournament purse will be distributed below.

Position Prize Money
1st$900,000
2nd$550,000
3rd$315,000
4th$250,000
5th$205,000
6th$166,500
7th$142,500
8th$122,500
9th$107,000
10th$95,500
11th$87,250
12th$81,250
13th$75,750
14th$72,250
15th$69,250
16th$66,250
17th$63,250
18th$60,250
19th$57,750
20th$55,750
21st$54,500
22nd$53,000
23rd$51,500
24th$50,000
25th$48,500
26th$47,000
27th$45,500
28th$44,000
29th$42,500
30th$41,000
31st$40,500
32nd$39,000
33rd$38,000
34th$37,000
35th$36,000
36th$35,000
37th$34,000
38th$33,000
39th$32,000
40th$31,000
41st$30,250
42nd$29,250
43rd$28,250
44th$27,250
45th$26,750
46th$26,500
47th$25,500
48th$24,500
49th$23,500
50th$22,500
51st$21,500
52nd$20,500
53rd$19,500
54th$19,000
55th$18,500
56th$18,000
57th$17,500
58th$17,000
59th$16,500
60th$16,000
61st$15,500
62nd$15,000
63rd$14,500
64th$14,000
65th$13,500

WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 SAUDI INTERNATIONAL?

This year, the total prize purse is a record $5m, up from the $3.5m it has been since its inception in 2019. Players also receive significant appearance fees for committing to the event that is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Johnson fist pumps

Johnson will be favourite going into the event

(Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO WON THE 2021 SAUDI INTERNATIONAL?

Dustin Johnson claimed the 2021 Saudi International by two shots from Justin Rose and Tony Finau. The American added a closing 68 to rounds of 67, 64 and 66 for a 265 total that was good enough to clinch his second title in three years.

WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE 2022 SAUDI INTERNATIONAL?

A huge line-up has been announced for the Saudi International, with players from the PGA Tour choosing this tournament over the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Jason Kokrak, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith, will join the likes of DP World Tour players Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood. You can check out the full Saudi International field here

