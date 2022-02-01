Saudi International Prize Money - How Much Is On Offer At The Asian Tour's Flagship Event?

The Saudi International returns this weekend, with Jeddah's Royal Greens Golf and Country Club hosting the strongest field ever seen in an Asian Tour event.

Littered with major winners like Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson and defending champion, Dustin Johnson, the tournament also sees an increase in prize money for 2022. Thanks to further investment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), the total purse is now $5 million, a $1.5 million increase from last year's $3.5m.

Previously a DP World Tour event, the tournament now features under the Asian Tour banner. This is a result of the ongoing threat of the Saudi-backed Super Golf League.

Both Jay Monahan and Keith Pelley, heads of the PGA and DP World Tours respectively, had threatened players with potential suspensions and bans should they tee it up, eventually though, they had to concede defeat and grant numerous conditional releases to some of their biggest stars.

Kevin Na and Phil Mickelson chat during a practice round at the 2022 Saudi International (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, it was two-time Major winner, Dustin Johnson, who claimed the title, with a final round of 68 giving him a two stroke victory and his second title at the Saudi International in three years.

With an even bigger field announced for 2022, the American will be hoping to scoop the $900,000 first prize and make it a hat-trick of Saudi International victories. Check out how the $5 million tournament purse will be distributed below.

Position Prize Money 1st $900,000 2nd $550,000 3rd $315,000 4th $250,000 5th $205,000 6th $166,500 7th $142,500 8th $122,500 9th $107,000 10th $95,500 11th $87,250 12th $81,250 13th $75,750 14th $72,250 15th $69,250 16th $66,250 17th $63,250 18th $60,250 19th $57,750 20th $55,750 21st $54,500 22nd $53,000 23rd $51,500 24th $50,000 25th $48,500 26th $47,000 27th $45,500 28th $44,000 29th $42,500 30th $41,000 31st $40,500 32nd $39,000 33rd $38,000 34th $37,000 35th $36,000 36th $35,000 37th $34,000 38th $33,000 39th $32,000 40th $31,000 41st $30,250 42nd $29,250 43rd $28,250 44th $27,250 45th $26,750 46th $26,500 47th $25,500 48th $24,500 49th $23,500 50th $22,500 51st $21,500 52nd $20,500 53rd $19,500 54th $19,000 55th $18,500 56th $18,000 57th $17,500 58th $17,000 59th $16,500 60th $16,000 61st $15,500 62nd $15,000 63rd $14,500 64th $14,000 65th $13,500

WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 SAUDI INTERNATIONAL?

This year, the total prize purse is a record $5m, up from the $3.5m it has been since its inception in 2019. Players also receive significant appearance fees for committing to the event that is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.

Johnson will be favourite going into the event (Image credit: Getty Images)

WHO WON THE 2021 SAUDI INTERNATIONAL?

Dustin Johnson claimed the 2021 Saudi International by two shots from Justin Rose and Tony Finau. The American added a closing 68 to rounds of 67, 64 and 66 for a 265 total that was good enough to clinch his second title in three years.

WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE 2022 SAUDI INTERNATIONAL?

A huge line-up has been announced for the Saudi International, with players from the PGA Tour choosing this tournament over the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Jason Kokrak, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith, will join the likes of DP World Tour players Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood. You can check out the full Saudi International field here.