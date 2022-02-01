Saudi International Prize Money - How Much Is On Offer At The Asian Tour's Flagship Event?
The strongest field in Asian Tour history will assemble for the 2022 Saudi International in Jeddah
The Saudi International returns this weekend, with Jeddah's Royal Greens Golf and Country Club hosting the strongest field ever seen in an Asian Tour event.
Littered with major winners like Bryson DeChambeau, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Shane Lowry, Graeme McDowell, Henrik Stenson and defending champion, Dustin Johnson, the tournament also sees an increase in prize money for 2022. Thanks to further investment from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), the total purse is now $5 million, a $1.5 million increase from last year's $3.5m.
Previously a DP World Tour event, the tournament now features under the Asian Tour banner. This is a result of the ongoing threat of the Saudi-backed Super Golf League.
Both Jay Monahan and Keith Pelley, heads of the PGA and DP World Tours respectively, had threatened players with potential suspensions and bans should they tee it up, eventually though, they had to concede defeat and grant numerous conditional releases to some of their biggest stars.
Last year, it was two-time Major winner, Dustin Johnson, who claimed the title, with a final round of 68 giving him a two stroke victory and his second title at the Saudi International in three years.
With an even bigger field announced for 2022, the American will be hoping to scoop the $900,000 first prize and make it a hat-trick of Saudi International victories. Check out how the $5 million tournament purse will be distributed below.
|Position
|Prize Money
|1st
|$900,000
|2nd
|$550,000
|3rd
|$315,000
|4th
|$250,000
|5th
|$205,000
|6th
|$166,500
|7th
|$142,500
|8th
|$122,500
|9th
|$107,000
|10th
|$95,500
|11th
|$87,250
|12th
|$81,250
|13th
|$75,750
|14th
|$72,250
|15th
|$69,250
|16th
|$66,250
|17th
|$63,250
|18th
|$60,250
|19th
|$57,750
|20th
|$55,750
|21st
|$54,500
|22nd
|$53,000
|23rd
|$51,500
|24th
|$50,000
|25th
|$48,500
|26th
|$47,000
|27th
|$45,500
|28th
|$44,000
|29th
|$42,500
|30th
|$41,000
|31st
|$40,500
|32nd
|$39,000
|33rd
|$38,000
|34th
|$37,000
|35th
|$36,000
|36th
|$35,000
|37th
|$34,000
|38th
|$33,000
|39th
|$32,000
|40th
|$31,000
|41st
|$30,250
|42nd
|$29,250
|43rd
|$28,250
|44th
|$27,250
|45th
|$26,750
|46th
|$26,500
|47th
|$25,500
|48th
|$24,500
|49th
|$23,500
|50th
|$22,500
|51st
|$21,500
|52nd
|$20,500
|53rd
|$19,500
|54th
|$19,000
|55th
|$18,500
|56th
|$18,000
|57th
|$17,500
|58th
|$17,000
|59th
|$16,500
|60th
|$16,000
|61st
|$15,500
|62nd
|$15,000
|63rd
|$14,500
|64th
|$14,000
|65th
|$13,500
WHAT IS THE TOURNAMENT PURSE FOR THE 2022 SAUDI INTERNATIONAL?
This year, the total prize purse is a record $5m, up from the $3.5m it has been since its inception in 2019. Players also receive significant appearance fees for committing to the event that is backed by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund.
WHO WON THE 2021 SAUDI INTERNATIONAL?
Dustin Johnson claimed the 2021 Saudi International by two shots from Justin Rose and Tony Finau. The American added a closing 68 to rounds of 67, 64 and 66 for a 265 total that was good enough to clinch his second title in three years.
WHO WILL BE PLAYING IN THE 2022 SAUDI INTERNATIONAL?
A huge line-up has been announced for the Saudi International, with players from the PGA Tour choosing this tournament over the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau, Phil Mickelson, Patrick Reed, Jason Kokrak, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith, will join the likes of DP World Tour players Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Tommy Fleetwood. You can check out the full Saudi International field here.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.