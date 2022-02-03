DeChambeau Offered $135 Million To Be Face Of Saudi League

There have been multiple reports that players have been offered eye-watering amounts to join golf's new breakaway Saudi Golf League. Now, in an exclusive Sportsmail report, it has been revealed that Bryson DeChambeau is also one of those players, with the 28-year-old offered an astounding £100 million to be the poster boy of the new league.

The revelation comes in the week that multiple players signed non-disclosure agreements regarding the Saudi Golf League, indicating that an announcement about the launch date is likely to be sooner rather than later.

The 28-year-old is one of the star attractions at the Saudi International, with 21 of the world's top-50 teeing it up. (Image credit: Getty Images)

DeChambeau, who currently ranks 26th on the PGA Tour's all-time career earnings with $26,112,307, has reportedly now been offered four-times that amount if he were to jump ship of the PGA and DP World Tours, with a staggering pay cheque making him the face of the rival league.

Already this week, the Daily Telegraph reported that Ian Poulter had been offered up to $30m to join a breakaway league. He wasn't the only one, as when two-time Saudi International winner, Dustin Johnson, was asked: "If had a similar offer?," DJ answered by saying: "No, not similar!" The American did also mention earlier in the week that he: “Thinks it's a really good concept," and that it will: "Make it a little more interesting for the fans and for the players."

Johnson has said he is 'not allowed to disclose' whether or not he has received a multi-million pound offer to join. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Any golfer that does join, could be hit by a lifetime ban from the PGA and DP World Tours. However, that hasn't stopped the likes of Lee Westwood from signing an NDA, stating at the PGA Championship, it would be a "no-brainer" for him to sign a lucrative contract at this stage of career. This is despite being one of the favourites to take over European Ryder Cup Captain duties in the future.

It is believed that the overall pot the Saudis are prepared to spend is $1.5 billion, with a reliable source stating to Sportsmail that: "They are talking to players that I never thought in a million years would be tempted.

"The money being spoken about is difficult to get your head around. The veterans who have basically had their careers, many would consider it a no-brainer if they joined. But when the Saudis finally make an announcement, people are going to be surprised by one or two names on there."