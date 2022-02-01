Ian Poulter Set For Ryder Cup Dilemma After $30m Saudi Offer

Ian Poulter is the latest star who has been asked to choose between Ryder Cup captaincy or the reported riches of the Saudi Golf League, according to a report in The Daily Telegraph. Poulter, who has amassed over £50m in his career to date, has represented Europe in the Ryder Cup on seven occasions, including a Vice-Captain position in 2016. He is said to have been offered up to $30m to join a breakaway league.

Should Poulter accept the offer, he has reportedly been told in certain terms that he will face a lifetime ban from the PGA and DP World Tours and assumedly, the Ryder Cup – a tournament that has so far defined his career.

The Postman, a nickname he earned as a result of his stellar Ryder Cup performances over the years, now faces the difficult decision of whether to accept the astronomical amounts of money offered or the opportunity to lead Team Europe in future.

Last month, The Daily Telegraph reported that good friend of Poulter, Henrik Stenson, had too been presented with a lucrative offer but it is not yet known where their loyalties lay. Stenson is one of four candidates being considered to replace Padraig Harrington as captain for Rome in 2023 but he has been told he must guarantee he will not take the lucrative offer of the Saudis. It was reported the captain should have already been decided but it has been delayed by a month as a result of these offers.

Both Poulter and Stenson are present in the star-studded Saudi International field, where huge appearance fees have been paid out to some of the world's biggest names. This has attracted the likes of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson as well as many PGA and DP World Tour regulars.