Ian Poulter Set For Ryder Cup Dilemma After $30m Saudi Offer

The Daily Telegraph reports that Poulter ‘has been left in no doubt’ he’d face PGA and DP World Tour ban should he accept the offer

Ian Poulter headshot during Ryder Cup
(Image credit: Getty Images)
James Hibbitt
By
published

Ian Poulter is the latest star who has been asked to choose between Ryder Cup captaincy or the reported riches of the Saudi Golf League, according to a report in The Daily Telegraph. Poulter, who has amassed over £50m in his career to date, has represented Europe in the Ryder Cup on seven occasions, including a Vice-Captain position in 2016. He is said to have been offered up to $30m to join a breakaway league.

Should Poulter accept the offer, he has reportedly been told in certain terms that he will face a lifetime ban from the PGA and DP World Tours and assumedly, the Ryder Cup – a tournament that has so far defined his career.

The Postman, a nickname he earned as a result of his stellar Ryder Cup performances over the years, now faces the difficult decision of whether to accept the astronomical amounts of money offered or the opportunity to lead Team Europe in future.

Ian Poulter Ryder Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last month, The Daily Telegraph reported that good friend of Poulter, Henrik Stenson, had too been presented with a lucrative offer but it is not yet known where their loyalties lay. Stenson is one of four candidates being considered to replace Padraig Harrington as captain for Rome in 2023 but he has been told he must guarantee he will not take the lucrative offer of the Saudis. It was reported the captain should have already been decided but it has been delayed by a month as a result of these offers.  

Both Poulter and Stenson are present in the star-studded Saudi International field, where huge appearance fees have been paid out to some of the world's biggest names. This has attracted the likes of Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Dustin Johnson as well as many PGA and DP World Tour regulars.

James Hibbitt
James Hibbitt

James joined Golf Monthly having previously written for other digital outlets. He is obsessed with all areas of the game – From tournament golf, to history, equipment, technique and travel. He is also an avid collector of memorabilia; with signed items from the likes of Arnold Palmer, Lee Trevino, Colin Montgomerie, Ernie Els and Johnny Miller. As well as writing for Golf Monthly, James’ golfing highlight is fist bumping Phil Mickelson on his way to winning the Open Championship at Muirfield in 2013. James grew up on the east coast of England and is the third generation of his golfing family. He now resides in Leeds and is a member of Cobble Hall Golf Club with a handicap index of 1.7. His favourite golf films are The Legend of Bagger Vance and Tin Cup.

Latest

Golf Monthly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.