Inside The Most Exclusive Clubhouse In World Golf

The Augusta National clubhouse is one of the most iconic structures in the game, sitting at the end of one of the most iconic roads in the game - Magnolia Lane - but how well do you know it?

The building dates back to 1854 and is thought to be the first cement house built in the South of the US. It was built by the owner of the 'Indigo Plantation' Dennis Redmond and was later the home of Baron Berckmans. Berckmans Road currently borders the west side of Augusta National property.

The walls of the clubhouse were originally 18 inches thick and had cracked in several places due to the Charleston earthquake in 1886 in neighboring South Carolina. As well as the earthquake, the clubhouse has survived nearly 170 years through the Civil War and both World Wars.

The clubhouse has three floors, with the ground and first floor each featuring seven rooms and porches going around the entire building. The top floor is home to the Crow's Nest - where the Masters amateurs stay during the week - and features an 11x11ft cupola with windows looking out in all directions.

The Augusta National clubhouse seen in 1960 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Numerous changes and additions to the Clubhouse have been made at Augusta National through the years. They include the addition of a bachelor wing, suites building, Trophy Room and kitchen in 1946.

The golf shop was constructed in 1953 and the Grill Room opened in 1962. The newest addition to the Augusta National clubhouse was the Founders Room in 2014.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Masters trophy is modelled on the clubhouse and sits in the building throughout the year, with the champion getting their name engraved on the original and a replica to take home.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

It was first awarded in 1961 and was made in England. It features 900 separate pieces of silver.

The clubhouse seen at the end of Magnolia Lane (Image credit: Getty Images)

Upstairs is the iconic Augusta National library, which is where the champions dinner takes place every Tuesday evening of tournament week, also known as Masters Club.

Also upstairs is the Champion's Locker room. A perk of winning The Masters is entry to the Masters Club dinner and Champions Locker room each year, with the room featuring a veranda that overlooks Magnolia Lane and Founders Circle.

The Grill Room and locker room were remodelled in 2003 while the Trophy Room was remodeled in 2014. The Golf Shop was remodelled during the summer of 2021.

Watch: Inside the Augusta National clubhouse