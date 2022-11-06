Rory McIlroy Gives Update On Tiger Woods Ahead Of Potential Return
Speaking to Golf & Turismo, McIlroy gave an update on when Tiger could return to the game of golf
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are arguably the biggest names in the world of golf and, over the summer of 2022, announced the unveiling of a brand-new media and technology company, TMRW Sports.
The pair are good friends off the course and now, in an interview with Golf & Turismo (opens in new tab), McIlroy has hinted on when we can possibly see Tiger return to action, with the recent Golf Hall of Famer not seen on the course since an emotional missed cut at St Andrews and The 150th Open Championship.
"Tiger overall is fine, he is still working hard on his rehabilitation," stated McIlroy, with the four-time Major winner adding "the road is long but improving day by day. After the Open Championship he had to take a break, but I think he can be back by the end of the year, maybe at the Hero World Challenge."
Back in 2021, less than a year after a car crash which almost resulted in his right leg being amputated, Tiger returned at the 2021 PNC Championship alongside his son, Charlie, with the 15-time Major winner then featuring in the Masters, where he made the cut, and the PGA Championship and Open Championship.
Following his appearance at St Andrews, Tiger has been spotted numerous times, including a round at Pebble Beach's par 3 course, as well as alongside Charlie in Mallorca, with Tiger caddying for his son in September. During that time, Charlie shot his best ever round in tournament play.
During the interview with Golf & Turismo, McIlroy was asked about Charlie and whether he had played a round with him, with the four-time Major winner stating that: "No, but I have practiced with him a couple of times and I can say it is impressive to see him swing and think he is only 13 years old."
He went on to add, "the important thing, however, is that he maintains his light-heartedness and the right spirit. He must continue to play for pure fun without being overwhelmed by the many pressures that, inevitably, will come as the son of a phenomenon like his father. But Tiger is very careful about this and is preserving it in the best way."
Speaking of Tiger, it is not official as to when and where he will return. However, it would be a surprise not to see him at the Hero World Challenge next month, an event which he hosts. We are also likely to see him back at the PNC Championship on the 17th-18th December, alongside Charlie.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
Gemma Dryburgh Secures Maiden LPGA Tour Title
The 29-year-old cruised to a four shot victory at the Toto Japan Classic, becoming the first Scotswoman to win on the LPGA Tour since 2011
By Matt Cradock • Published
-
'PGA Tour And LIV Will Have To Find A Compromise' - Rory McIlroy
In an exclusive interview with Golf & Turismo, Rory McIlroy admitted that the PGA Tour and LIV Golf will have to find a compromise
By Matt Cradock • Published