Tiger Woods Not Listed In Preliminary Hero World Challenge Field

Tiger Woods has revealed 17 of the 20-man field for the 2022 Hero World Challenge, with the 15-time Major winner notable by his absence.

There has been some anticipation that Woods would be in the preliminary field for the tournament he hosts, which takes place between 28 November and 4 December at Albany in the Bahamas. However, while a string of the world’s best players, including defending champion Viktor Hovland and seven of the world’s top 10 are included, there’s no sign of the 46-year-old at the moment.

Woods’ last competitive tournament was in the 150th Open in July – his third Major of the year since making a comeback in April’s Masters following a leg injury sustained in a car accident early last year. However, while he surprised many by making the cut in both the Augusta National tournament and the PGA Championship, he had to withdraw after three days at Southern Hills and – after opting against playing in the US Open – missed the cut at St Andrews with his injury problems still clearly not fully behind him.

While Woods isn’t in the list of the initial 17, there are still three tournament exemption slots to be filled. With the event not taking place until the end of next month, there remains some room for optimism that Woods could yet take his place alongside the likes of Hovland, 2018 winner Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Will Zalatoris and Matt Fitzpatrick.

Hero World Challenge Preliminary Field