The 15-time Major winner is in hospital with multiple leg injuries after a car crash in Los Angeles

Tiger Woods In Hospital After Car Crash

Tiger Woods is in hospital after a “roll-over traffic collision” according to the LA County Sheriff’s Department.

Woods was “extricated” from his car, with the vehicle sustaining “major damage.”

His agent Mark Steinberg has said to Golf Digest that Woods was in a “single-car accident this morning in California where he suffered multiple leg injuries.”

“He is currently in surgery,” Steinberg’s statement continued.

A screenshot from a US news broadcast of Woods’ car:

A statement from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reads:

“On February 23, 2021, at approximately 7.12AM, LASD responded to a single vehicle roll-over traffic collision on the border of Rolling Hills Estates and Rancho Palos Verdes.

“The vehicle was traveling northbound on Hawthorne Boulevard, at Blackhorse Road, when it crashed.

“The vehicle sustained major damage.

“The driver and sole occupant was identified as PGA golfer, Eldrick “Tiger” Woods.

“Mr Woods was extricated from the wreck with the “jaws of life” by Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance for his injuries.

“The traffic investigation is being conducted by investigators from LASD Lomita Station.”

Woods was in LA for the Genesis Invitational this weekend where he presented Max Homa with the trophy.

The tournament benefits his foundation.

He underwent a fifth back surgery in December and was hoping to return to the PGA Tour in the coming weeks and months.

We wish Tiger a speedy and full recovery.

Stay tuned to golfmonthly.com for further updates