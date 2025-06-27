Min Woo Lee Ties Detroit Golf Club Course Record At Rocket Classic... Only For Two Rivals To Go One Better Minutes Apart

The 2025 Rocket Classic returned for its seventh edition this year, with last year's champion Cam Davis looking to try and win the tournament for the third time.

Modern superstars such as Bryson DeChambeau and Rickie Fowler have also lifted the coveted trophy since its inauguration, with the lowest-ever winning score being 18-under-par.

With that being said, it is definitely not peculiar to see low scores posted around Detroit Golf Club.

However, it's certainly not every day that the course record gets broken twice on the same day, minutes apart.

Teeing off in subsequent groups early on in the first day of the Rocket Classic, Kevin Roy and South African Aldrich Potgieter ultimately went on to share the lead on 10-under-par.

Both broke the course record shooting bogey free rounds, the American Roy only holding the record - solo - for a matter of minutes.

However, the gap at the top isn't significant, as three players also managed to tie the previous course record, with nine-under-par rounds.

One of those was Min Woo Lee, who claimed his first ever PGA Tour win earlier in the season at the Texas Children's Houston Open.

The other two who equalled the previous feat were Americans, Max Greyserman and Mark Hubbard.

Greyserman and Lee both could have been slightly 'frustrated' with their rounds, though, as if it wasn't for their single respective bogeys, both could also be at a share for the lead and the course record.

American Roy made eight birdies during his round, however, the highlight came on the 17th hole where he made a very impressive eagle. After finding the fairway, he just missed the green with his second shot, 288 yards from the pin. But, that didn't matter though as he chipped in to card a three.

After the round, he said: "Yeah, just one of those days everything was clicking. Lot of fairways, lot of greens, putter got hot, bonus chip-in on 17 for eagle.

"It's just when you've got it going, it's a lot of fun to try to keep it going. Yeah, just really happy with it. I feel like I've been playing pretty well the last few weeks. I had a good finish up in Canada.

"I'll be honest, I wasn't really happy with how I struck it yesterday in the pro-am, but I came out, had a good practice session and kind of had the same feels that I had in Canada where I drove it and ironed it really well. Just kind of took that out to the course and, you know, worked out."

Potgieter also made eight birdies and an eagle during his first round. The three also came at the 17th, which was the eighth hole he played.

His first nine holes also included five birdies and was seven-under-par at the turn. After day one, he said: "Yeah, I was surprised with Kevin Roy's 10 under. I was standing on the last hole and I looked at the leaderboard and saw someone else at 10, so I was real eager to make that putt on the last.

"But it's impressive. We teed off and Min Woo was finishing, so I saw his score at 9 under so I knew there was some opportunities out there.

"I mean, putts were definitely dropping. Hitting a lot of shots to pin high helped, so spin control, irons were a lot better. Got a new set in the bag so it was nice to see some results."