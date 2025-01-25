Who Is Aldrich Potgieter's Caddie?

Aldrich Potgieter is quickly making a name for himself in the world of professional golf.

The 20-year-old South African only left the amateur game behind in 2023, but he made headlines the following year with a 59 at the Astara Golf Championship before following that with his maiden title at the 2024 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic later that year.

That helped him become one of 30 Korn Ferry Tour players to secure a PGA Tour card via its points list at the end of the season. He didn’t waste time making an impression after his step-up, either. Potgieter missed the cut in his first two PGA Tour events of the 2025 season, but he more than found his groove in his third outing, the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.

There, he was among the leaders heading into the final round as the 2022 Amateur Champion’s reputation as one of the brightest talents in the game continued to flourish.

But who has caddied for Potgieter as he has made his way in the game?

Alongside him for the prestigious Royal Lytham & St Annes tournament in 2022 was compatriot Christiaan Maas, a promising golfer in his own right. The University of Texas player appears set for a professional career and has reached as high as ninth in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

Christiaan Maas was Aldrich Potgieter's caddie at the 2022 Amateur (Image credit: Getty Images)

A year after his success on the bag for Potgieter, Maas repeated the feat, this time helping Christo Lamprecht to victory in the tournament at Hillside for a unique double.

Since then, Potgieter has been seen alongside caddies including Jake Roos, a fellow pro who claimed six wins on the Sunshine Tour between 2008 and 2013, and two Challenge Tour events in 2014. Roos clearly excels as a caddie, too, as he helped Potgieter to a T2 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in December 2024.

While Potgieter is surely indebted to the various caddies he’s worked with in his career to date, it appears that, whoever he has on the bag in the future, a promising career in the game looks assured.