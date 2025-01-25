Who Is Aldrich Potgieter's Caddie?
Aldrich Potgieter is one of the game's rising stars, but who has caddied for him?
Aldrich Potgieter is quickly making a name for himself in the world of professional golf.
The 20-year-old South African only left the amateur game behind in 2023, but he made headlines the following year with a 59 at the Astara Golf Championship before following that with his maiden title at the 2024 Bahamas Great Abaco Classic later that year.
That helped him become one of 30 Korn Ferry Tour players to secure a PGA Tour card via its points list at the end of the season. He didn’t waste time making an impression after his step-up, either. Potgieter missed the cut in his first two PGA Tour events of the 2025 season, but he more than found his groove in his third outing, the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines.
There, he was among the leaders heading into the final round as the 2022 Amateur Champion’s reputation as one of the brightest talents in the game continued to flourish.
But who has caddied for Potgieter as he has made his way in the game?
Alongside him for the prestigious Royal Lytham & St Annes tournament in 2022 was compatriot Christiaan Maas, a promising golfer in his own right. The University of Texas player appears set for a professional career and has reached as high as ninth in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.
A year after his success on the bag for Potgieter, Maas repeated the feat, this time helping Christo Lamprecht to victory in the tournament at Hillside for a unique double.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Since then, Potgieter has been seen alongside caddies including Jake Roos, a fellow pro who claimed six wins on the Sunshine Tour between 2008 and 2013, and two Challenge Tour events in 2014. Roos clearly excels as a caddie, too, as he helped Potgieter to a T2 at the Nedbank Golf Challenge in December 2024.
While Potgieter is surely indebted to the various caddies he’s worked with in his career to date, it appears that, whoever he has on the bag in the future, a promising career in the game looks assured.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Tiger Woods vs Rory McIlroy - TGL Week 4 Preview As Jupiter Links Golf Club Faces Boston Common Golf
The fourth TGL match features Tiger Woods up against Rory McIlroy as Jupiter Links Golf Club faces Boston Common Golf, which makes its debut - here is all the key information about the contest
By Mike Hall Published
-
Farmers Insurance Open Final Round Leaderboard And Live Updates - Andrew Novak Leads After Chaotic Start At Torrey Pines
Harris English led going into the final round, with winds on Saturday causing chaos as the lead changes multiple times early on the front nine
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
7 Cheapest PGA Tour Green Fees
These courses all offer the PGA Tour experience for prices that won't break the bank
By Elliott Heath Published
-
James Nitties Facts: 24 Things You Didn't Know About The Australian Broadcaster And Former Pro
Discover more about former professional golfer and current broadcaster, James Nitties via these facts regarding his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Is Jesper Svensson's Caddie?
Swedish player Jesper Svensson’s caddie is South African Xolani “Lucky” Shandu – get to know more about him here
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Niklas Norgaard's Caddie?
Kasper Broch Estrup helped Nikas Norgaard to the biggest win of his professional career in 2024 – here’s what we know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Rasmus Hojgaard’s Caddie?
Rasmus Hojgaard claimed arguably the most impressive win of his career with Tom Ayling on his bag – here’s what we know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Are Xander Schauffele's Stock Yardages?
The American enjoyed a phenomenal 2024, picking up two Major scalps in the process. Here, we take a look at how far he hits every club in the bag
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Nate Lashley Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Nate Lashley has faced tragedy and triumph during his life and career - here are 15 facts about the PGA Tour star
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rico Hoey Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Golfer
Rico Hoey has two wins as a professional and plays on the PGA Tour - here are some facts you may not know about the American-Filipino golfer
By Joel Kulasingham Published