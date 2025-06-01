Rickie Fowler Makes Most Of Sponsor Exemption As He Claims Open Championship Spot At The Memorial Tournament

There was plenty to play for at the Memorial Tournament, including a share of a $20m purse in the seventh of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events this season.

However, another big prize on offer was the opportunity to claim a place at The Open as part of its Qualifying Series.

The spot was available to the highest-placed player not otherwise exempt at Muirfield Village, and the battle to make it to the Royal Portrush Major came down to Rickie Fowler and Brandt Snedeker. It could barely have been closer, either, with both players finishing one under for the tournament in a tie for seventh.

Ultimately, it was Fowler who made it thanks to his better world ranking at the start of the week after he headed to Ohio ranked 124th, while Snedeker was 430th.

To make things all the sweeter for Fowler, he was only appearing at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted tournament on a sponsor exemption. As for Snedeker, he will feel as though he couldn’t have done much more to book his first appearance at the Major since 2021. He carded a brilliant seven under final round of 65 as Fowler found things far harder going, getting over the line with a one over 73.

Brandt Snedeker missed out because he had a lower world ranking than Rickie Fowler (Image credit: Getty Images)

That’s unlikely to bother Fowler too much, who can now make plans for his 14th appearance at the tournament.

Thankfully for Snedeker, he has another opportunity to claim a spot next week at the RBC Canadian Open, where three places are available.

Following the Memorial Tournament, both Fowler and Snedeker will turn their attention to attempting to qualify for another Major, the US Open. Fowler is due to make the short trip to Ohio’s Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club for Final Qualifying on Monday as part of Golf’s Longest Day, while Snedeker is in the field for another Ohio qualifier at Springfield Country Club.