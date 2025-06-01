Rickie Fowler Makes Most Of Sponsor Exemption As He Claims Open Championship Spot At The Memorial Tournament
Rickie Fowler is heading to Royal Portrush after edging out Brandt Snedeker for the one Open place on offer at the Memorial Tournament
There was plenty to play for at the Memorial Tournament, including a share of a $20m purse in the seventh of the PGA Tour’s Signature Events this season.
However, another big prize on offer was the opportunity to claim a place at The Open as part of its Qualifying Series.
The spot was available to the highest-placed player not otherwise exempt at Muirfield Village, and the battle to make it to the Royal Portrush Major came down to Rickie Fowler and Brandt Snedeker. It could barely have been closer, either, with both players finishing one under for the tournament in a tie for seventh.
Ultimately, it was Fowler who made it thanks to his better world ranking at the start of the week after he headed to Ohio ranked 124th, while Snedeker was 430th.
To make things all the sweeter for Fowler, he was only appearing at the Jack Nicklaus-hosted tournament on a sponsor exemption. As for Snedeker, he will feel as though he couldn’t have done much more to book his first appearance at the Major since 2021. He carded a brilliant seven under final round of 65 as Fowler found things far harder going, getting over the line with a one over 73.
That’s unlikely to bother Fowler too much, who can now make plans for his 14th appearance at the tournament.
Thankfully for Snedeker, he has another opportunity to claim a spot next week at the RBC Canadian Open, where three places are available.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Following the Memorial Tournament, both Fowler and Snedeker will turn their attention to attempting to qualify for another Major, the US Open. Fowler is due to make the short trip to Ohio’s Kinsale Golf & Fitness Club for Final Qualifying on Monday as part of Golf’s Longest Day, while Snedeker is in the field for another Ohio qualifier at Springfield Country Club.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Scottie Scheffler Becomes First Player Since Tiger Woods To Successfully Defend Memorial Tournament Title
The World No.1 recorded his 16th PGA Tour title and third win in his past four starts via a four-stroke success at Muirfield Village Golf Club
-
Maja Stark Holds Off Nelly Korda To Claim Maiden Major At US Women's Open
Maja Stark held off Nelly Korda and Rio Takeda to claim the US Women's Open and her first Major title
-
Scottie Scheffler Becomes First Player Since Tiger Woods To Successfully Defend Memorial Tournament Title
The World No.1 recorded his 16th PGA Tour title and third win in his past four starts via a four-stroke success at Muirfield Village Golf Club
-
The Surprising Golf Ball Manufacturer PGA Tour Winner Ben Griffin Uses
Ben Griffin has enjoyed an excellent start to 2025, with one of the reasons being down to his golf ball, the Maxfli Tour X
-
Why Does Ben Griffin Wear Sunglasses? The Man Himself Explains...
The PGA Tour pro has worn aviator-style sunglasses on course since 2024 while many of his peers choose not to cover their eyes - here's why Griffin does...
-
How A Rain-Affected PGA Tour Event Has Led To One Bettor Attempting To Sue DraftKings For $14.2 Million
An Iowa man is suing the company after placing bets on the 2024 Pebble Beach Pro-Am, which was shortened to 54 holes due to bad weather
-
Rory McIlroy To Headline RBC Canadian Open 2025 Field
McIlroy will tee it up as the favorite in Canada, with the likes of Ludvig Aberg and defending champion, Robert MacIntyre, making an appearance the week before the US Open
-
'I Can't Stand That' - Jack Nicklaus Criticizes Walk-And-Talk Interviews
The 18-time Major winner made his feelings on mid-course interviews clear during the second round of the Memorial Tournament
-
Watch Jordan Spieth Produce Another Great Escape At The Memorial
Spieth was looking at a big number after a loose tee shot, but then he produced this...
-
Which Players Missed The Cut At The Memorial Tournament?
It's never nice going home early, especially when you're playing Jack Nicklaus' event - but these players won't be competing at Muirfield Village this weekend