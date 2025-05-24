Rickie Fowler And Jordan Spieth Among Memorial Tournament Sponsor Exemptions As Rory McIlroy Sits Out Event
The field for the Memorial Tournament has been finalized and Jordan Spieth and Rickie Fowler are among the four players to receive sponsor exemptions
Four sponsor exemptions have been announced for the Memorial Tournament, with Jordan Spieth, Rickie Fowler, Matt Kuchar and Brandt Snedeker receiving them.
For Fowler and Spieth, it's their fifth sponsor exemption into a Signature Event of 2025, with the American pair also receiving exemptions into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, Genesis Invitational, RBC Heritage and Truist Championship.
In terms of Spieth's best results this season, the three-time Major winner has three top 10s and a best of solo fourth at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.
Fowler, meanwhile, has a T15 at the Truist Championship, but is in contention at the Charles Schwab Challenge heading into the weekend.
The final two players to receive exemptions are Kuchar and Snedeker, with Kuchar already receiving one at the RBC Heritage and Snedeker earning his first exemption into a Signature Event for 2025.
On the PGA Tour, a sponsor exemption grants a player entry into a tournament without needing to meet the usual qualifying criteria. Usually, these are reserved for big-named players or local names that are linked to the event taking place.
Last year, Webb Simpson drew criticism from fellow professionals as he received a fourth exemption into a Signature Event despite his best result, at the time, being a tie for 30th.
The Major winner, who also sits on the PGA Tour's Policy Board, claimed that his position didn't impact the decision in the exemptions.
Speaking at the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2024, Webb stated: "I know that I’ve gotten, this is my fourth sponsor exemption, and Adam Scott’s received his fair share. There was controversy and guys were trying to link us being on the board, but it has nothing to do with me being on the board."
One notable name missing the Memorial Tournament is Rory McIlroy, who was not listed in the field on Friday.
It's the third Signature Event the five-time Major winner has missed in 2025, as McIlroy didn't appear at The Sentry or the RBC Heritage.
Although unclear why the 36-year-old has opted to skip the Memorial Tournament for the first time since 2017, McIlroy did say at the start of the season he wanted to limit his schedule to help him perform better in the Majors.
Currently, he is set to play the RBC Canadian Open the week after the Memorial Tournament, before teeing it up at the US Open and, potentially, the Travelers Championship.
Like McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler also chose to skip the Signature Event of the Truist Championship at the start of May, with it taking place the week before the PGA Championship.
The move paid off as, at Quail Hollow, the World No.1 went on to win by five shots and secure a third Major championship.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
