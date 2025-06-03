'I Just Got Caught Up In The Moment' - Heart-Breaking Mental Lapse Sees UPS Driver DQ'd From US Open Qualifying
UPS driver, Nick Barrett had put himself in a solid position after 18 holes at Final Qualifying before his dream of reaching the US Open was taken away
It would have been one of this year's best feel-good stories if amateur golfer and UPS driver, Nick Barrett from Catonsville, Maryland had made it through Final Qualifying to the US Open at Oakmont Country Club on Monday.
As it is, though, the 31-year-old has been left to wonder 'what if?'
Chiefly, what if he had remembered to sign his scorecard in time after posting a two-over 73 at Woodmont Country Club's North Course in his home state.
First reported by Monday Q Info's Ryan French and the Baltimore Sun's Edward Lee, Barrett made a birdie at the 18th in front of a 40-50-person group of friends and family which helped him recover from four bogeys in fives holes on the back nine.
Delighted with his morning's work and aware his dream of playing in a US Open was still just about alive, he then high-fived his dad and they ventured off to grab some food prior to what should have been a slightly delayed second round in the afternoon.
The wild story of UPS driver Nick Barrett's DQ in Maryland. Nick makes birdie on 18 to complete his first round and shot 73 (+2). He has about 50 people watching him. As he walks off the green his Dad gives him a high five and they go down to the patio area to get something to…June 2, 2025
However, it was on the patio of the clubhouse around 20 minutes after his final putt had dropped that Barrett endured that horrible moment of realization.
Speaking to the Baltimore Sun, he said: “I stood up after I had a hot dog or something at lunch, and I felt my back pocket, and I felt the scorecard in there. As soon as I did that, my heart went straight to the bottom of my stomach.”
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Barrett said he quickly ran the short distance back to the scorer's tent, only to learn he had been disqualified. The officials and his playing partners - apparently unaware of Barrett's location - had waited for as long as they could before the group behind arrived and the unfortunate decision was made.
Despite he and his caddie pleading their case, the scoring officials said there was nothing they could do and Barrett was left to accept full responsibility on a day that promised so much.
He continued: “It’s kind of hard to express, but just disappointment in myself because at the end of the day, it is my responsibility as a player. I can’t blame anybody but me. It’s just a total gut punch.
“It’s really upsetting to go out like that because it wasn’t anything I did on the course or because I signed something wrong. I just got caught up in the moment. That was my responsibility, and I just didn’t do it.”
Barrett had reached the Final Qualifying stage for the US Open back in 2023 before falling short over 36 holes, while the Catonsville native also advanced to the Round of 32 at last year's US Mid-Amateur.
Although his chances of making Oakmont were slim after a 73, it would not have been impossible for Barrett to take one of the three remaining automatic spots behind winner, Ryan McCormick (66, 66) on 10-under - or potentially an alternate place.
Trevor Cone finished second on five-under, leaving LIV Golf's Marc Leishman and American amateur, Bryan Lee with the final automatic berths on three-under following identical scores of 70 and 69.
LIV's Sebastian Munoz took the first alternate place thanks to a three-under total of 71 and 68, edging out Peter Uihlein who had posted 73 and a second-round 66.
Barrett had advanced through local qualifying by carding a bogey-free 68 at Northwest Golf Course last month and was "starting to feel a little bit more comfortable with my game."
Nevertheless, it wasn't to be for the delivery man, who asked for his mistake to be a lesson others could learn from.
He said: “I’m not saying I was going to go out there and shock the world, but I was feeling a lot better after playing the first round. It’s just a real shame that I couldn’t go back out there.
“If people hear this, for me specifically, I can take this as a learning experience. I’ve never had a problem with rules in the past, and it only takes one time for you to feel this way to never want to feel it again.”
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, and Joaquin Niemann. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and recently reached his Handicap goal of 18 for the first time. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
