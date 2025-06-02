'Those Guys Are Not In His League' - Jack Nicklaus Delivers Frank Words To Scottie Scheffler's Competitors After Memorial Win
Nicklaus had high praise for Scottie Scheffler after the World No.1 emerged victorious at The Memorial Tournament
Scottie Scheffler eased to his third victory in four starts as he successfully defended the Memorial Tournament at Jack Nicklaus' Muirfield Village Golf Club.
The World No.1 carded a two-under-par 70 on Sunday to beat Ben Griffin by four strokes as he became the first man since Tiger Woods to win Nicklaus' tournament back-to-back.
The Golden Bear joined Scheffler in the press conference room once the trophy had been decided, where he was asked about what makes the Texan so elite. He had some high praise for Scheffler as well as some frank words for his competitors.
"Well, I think that great players are ones who rise to the occasion and ones who know how to play coming down the stretch in important events," Nicklaus said.
"Looking at the leaderboard today, he didn't have - I mean, Ben Griffin's a nice player, Sepp Straka is a nice player, Nick Taylor is a nice player. Those were all the guys that were there basically coming down the stretch.
"But he knows that those guys, you know, are not in his league.
"Now, if he would have had - I don't know who else it might have been, but if he had somebody else at the top, if Xander or somebody like that would have been there, he might have said, 'Well, that might be a little tougher. I might have to do something different.' He didn't have to.
"I just asked Scottie if he watched the leaderboard. He says, Yeah, I do. Well, I did too. I always watched the leaderboard and found out what my competition was and always felt like what level I had to play to fight that competition off.
"Sometimes you would have to fight it off because you knew they would self-destruct. So, obviously, you just don't make dumb mistakes, play solid golf, and you win.
"He is such a good player, and he drove the ball beautifully today. Like he said, he drove the ball, but he never put himself in jeopardy. He didn't put himself in a position to lose the golf tournament. He was always in a position to win.
"And if he had to do something more spectacular, he was in a position to do so. But he didn't have to. So you don't take any chances to do that."
A post shared by GOLF.com // GOLF Magazine (@golf_com)
A photo posted by on
Scheffler's latest triumph is his 16th PGA Tour title and third victory in four starts after also winning the CJ Cup Byron Nelson and PGA Championship in May.
He will take his usual week off before a Major before teeing it up at the US Open at Oakmont, which begins on June 12.
Scottie Scheffler Becomes First Player Since Tiger Woods To Successfully Defend Memorial Tournament Title
The World No.1 recorded his 16th PGA Tour title and third win in his past four starts via a four-stroke success at Muirfield Village Golf Club
