Four PGA Tour Winners Among Withdrawals From 2025 RBC Canadian Open As Rory McIlroy Headlines Field

Despite the prestige of playing in the third-oldest continuously running PGA Tour event on the calendar - behind only The Open Championship and US Open - multiple players have already withdrawn from the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.

A fascinating field has been put together at TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley, with Rory McIlroy and Ludvig Aberg among the highest-ranking golfers set to compete for the title.

They are joined by plenty of European Ryder Cup hopefuls, too, including Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, and Thomas Detry - plus defending champion, Robert MacIntyre.

Corey Conners is the leading Canadian at World No.20, while Wyndham Clark is the highest-ranked American pro teeing it up as World No.22.

However, while 16 of the world's top-50 are scheduled to be involved in the $9.8 million event, multiple PGA Tour winners have pulled out of the running already.

Defending champion, Robert MacIntyre is in the field for 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The first player to withdraw from the RBC Canadian Open was 2025 Mexico Open champion, Brian Campbell. The 32-year-old had suffered a shoulder injury during the early stages of the Memorial Tournament last week and was subsequently forced to withdraw from the event at Muirfield Village after just nine holes of round two.

Campbell had reportedly sustained the injury on Thursday before going on to card a seven-over 79, later calling it a day alongside Harris English. At the RBC Canadian Open, he has been replaced by Georgia Tech alumnus, Anders Albertson, who is set to make his 10th PGA Tour appearance of the season.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

So far this term, Albertson has missed seven of nine cuts and recorded a best finish of T26th alongside Vince Whaley at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

KH Lee's withdrawal from the RBC Canadian Open on Saturday sparked a curious chain reaction in the line-up, with the two-time AT&T Byron Nelson winner making way for Brandon Matthews - only for the American to later pull out as well.

Matthews has not played a PGA Tour event since the CJ Cup Byron Nelson but has competed in two Korn Ferry Tour tournaments since. There was no reason given for his withdrawal this week.

World No.2, Rory McIlroy will be aiming to add to his two Canadian Open wins (2019 & 2022) in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another of the PGA Tour winners to have pulled out of the RBC Canadian Open was 2014 Shriners Hospitals for Children Open winner, Ben Martin. The 37-year-old also hasn't played a tournament on the top US circuit since the CJ Cup Byron Nelson but has enjoyed a decent year otherwise, making five of 10 cuts and earning $228,397.

Michael Kim became the latest withdrawal from this week's PGA Tour event when he confirmed he would be taking a week off ahead of the US Open. 2018 John Deere Classic champion, Kim had suffered a back injury during the Truist Championship last month but recovered suitably to feature in three subsequent PGA Tour competitions, managing a best finish of T16th at the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Field changes for the RBC Canadian Open:Friday, May 30⁰Brian Campbell WD Anders Albertson INSaturday, May 31⁰K.H. Lee WD Brandon Matthews INSunday, June 1⁰Ben Martin WD⁰Brandon Matthews WD⁰Justin Matthews IN⁰Michael Kim WD David Ford INOpen qualifiers:Yi Cao…June 2, 2025

Kim and Martin were ultimately replaced by Canadian, Justin Matthews and rookie, David Ford, who is making his professional debut after finishing top of the PGA Tour University Class of 2025.

The former University of North Carolina golfer will be joined by Gordon Sargent and Luke Clanton in making their professional debuts this week, with Vanderbilt alumnus Sargent having deferred his PGA Tour card for a year and Florida State's Clanton opting to start his pro career almost immediately after securing status through the PGA Tour University Accelerated program.