Where Is The 2025 Open?
The 2025 Open will be held at Royal Portrush for only the third time, but that doesn’t tell the whole story of a course ideal for the game’s oldest Major
By the time the final putt is holed at Royal Troon at the 2024 Open, the 10th time the Major has been held at the venue will be complete, but it’s quite a different story for the host course of the 2025 edition.
For only the third time, the tournament will be held at Royal Portrush Golf Club in County Antrim, Northern Ireland. Of the 14 venues that have ever hosted The Open, it has the distinction of being the only one not located in either England or Scotland, but what does it offer that makes it an ideal setting for the game's oldest Major?
It’s worth noting that the decision to host The Open at the course for the first time, in 1951, had taken some by surprise, but a combination of elements, including an urge to break new ground and a couple of prominent members of The R&A being members of Royal Portrush, helped make the decision. When the 80th Open took place there, it was eventually won by Max Faulkner.
Few would have predicted at the time that it would be another 68 years until Royal Portrush hosted The Open again, but the onset of conflict in the form of The Troubles in Northern Ireland meant it would indeed be decades until it was again under consideration.
It eventually was announced as the host venue for the 2019 edition, and that was partly down to the successes of Northern Irishmen Graeme McDowell, Rory McIlroy and Darren Clarke, who won three of six Majors in a spell between 2010 and 2011.
Several changes were made to the Dunlace Links course (there is also the Valley Course at Royal Portrush) in preparation for the tournament, including replacing the 17th and 18th holes (which had been viewed as somewhat anticlimactic finishing holes) of the original course with what became the 7th and 8th, while the 2nd was lengthened by 40 yards.
In the end, the event was a roaring success, as a player from south of the border, Shane Lowry, took the title after a contest that was attended by almost 250,000 spectators.
Despite the course’s limited opportunites as an Open venue, it has a rich history, having opened in 1888 and gone on to host other prestigious tournaments, including the Irish Open four times, The Amateur three times and the Senior Open six times.
As for the course, it was designed by Harry Colt and is doubtless one of the best links courses in the UK.
One of the standout holes is the par 4 5th, which begins on an elevated tee to the fairway, before heading directing players towards the ocean. Further on, the 16th can take its place as one of the best par 3s in the world. Ominously dubbed Calamity Corner, it has a huge hole short and right of the green.
Overall, the course is visually stunning, offers breathtaking views and is packed from start to finish with challenging holes, while the recent changes to it have been nothing short of seamless.
After the 2019 Open, the course soon had the seal of approval from fans and players alike, with Jordan Spieth remarking: “This tournament and Augusta are my two favorite events in the entire world, and it never disappoints. And it didn't here. It was awesome.”
It's little wonder then that Royal Portrush’s wait to host The Open for the third time is just six years, while there’s every reason to believe it will continue making up for lost time in the decades to come.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
