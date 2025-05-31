Rory McIlroy To Headline RBC Canadian Open 2025 Field

There are very few breaks in a packed PGA Tour schedule when you get into the meat of the season, especially when there is a Major Championship just around the corner.

As we creep into the start of June, there's just one more chance for players to find some form and build their confidence ahead of the US Open.

Before we turn our attention to Oakmont Country Club and the third championship of the season, let's look at the field for the RBC Canadian Open, another tournament with a long and storied history.

This is the third oldest continuously running tournament on the PGA Tour, after The Open and the US Open.

For 2025, the circuit heads to the Great White North and TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), where Scotland's Robert MacIntyre will be defending his title.

World No.2 Rory McIlroy, who will be making his first appearance since a disappointing performance at the PGA Championship, will tee off as a strong favorite.

Rory McIlroy is a two-time winner of the Canadian Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

The man from Northern Ireland, who is a two-time winner of the Canadian Open, decided to skip the Memorial Tournament, which surprised tournament host, Jack Nicklaus.

However, McIlroy will be hoping that playing in the Canadian Open, which he won in 2019 and 2022, will be the perfect preparation for the US Open, which comes the following week.

Here is the full list of players for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.

RBC Canadian Open Full Field