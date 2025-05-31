Rory McIlroy To Headline RBC Canadian Open 2025 Field
McIlroy will tee it up as the favorite in Canada, with the likes of Ludvig Aberg and defending champion, Robert MacIntyre, making an appearance the week before the US Open
There are very few breaks in a packed PGA Tour schedule when you get into the meat of the season, especially when there is a Major Championship just around the corner.
As we creep into the start of June, there's just one more chance for players to find some form and build their confidence ahead of the US Open.
Before we turn our attention to Oakmont Country Club and the third championship of the season, let's look at the field for the RBC Canadian Open, another tournament with a long and storied history.
This is the third oldest continuously running tournament on the PGA Tour, after The Open and the US Open.
For 2025, the circuit heads to the Great White North and TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (North Course), where Scotland's Robert MacIntyre will be defending his title.
World No.2 Rory McIlroy, who will be making his first appearance since a disappointing performance at the PGA Championship, will tee off as a strong favorite.
The man from Northern Ireland, who is a two-time winner of the Canadian Open, decided to skip the Memorial Tournament, which surprised tournament host, Jack Nicklaus.
However, McIlroy will be hoping that playing in the Canadian Open, which he won in 2019 and 2022, will be the perfect preparation for the US Open, which comes the following week.
Here is the full list of players for the 2025 RBC Canadian Open.
RBC Canadian Open Full Field
- Ludvig Aberg
- Anders Albertson
- Byeong Hun An
- Mason Andersen
- Matthew Anderson
- Aaron Baddeley
- Barend Botha
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Rafael Campos
- Frankie Capan III
- Ricky Castillo
- Will Chandler
- Luke Clanton
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Cougar Collins
- Trevor Cone
- Corey Conners
- Vince Covello
- Myles Creighton
- Quade Cummins
- Joel Dahmen
- Cristobal Del Solar
- Thomas Detry
- Taylor Dickson
- Nick Dunlap
- Harrison Endycott
- A.J. Ewart
- Patrick Fishburn
- Steven Fisk
- Ryan Fox
- Brice Garnett
- Doug Ghim
- Noah Goodwin
- Will Gordon
- Chris Gotterup
- Lanto Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- Harry Hall
- Nick Hardy
- David Hearn
- Wes Heffernan
- Harry Higgs
- Ryo Hisatsune
- Lee Hodges
- Rico Hoey
- Charley Hoffman
- Nicolai Hojgaard
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Takumi Kanaya
- Johnny Keefer
- Chan Kim
- Michael Kim
- Tom Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Jake Knapp
- Philip Knowles
- Ben Kohles
- Matt Kuchar
- Nate Lashley
- K.H. Lee
- Richard Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Justin Lower
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Matteo Manassero
- Ben Martin
- Tyler Mawhinney
- Matt McCarty
- Ashton McCulloch
- Max McGreevy
- Rory McIlroy
- Mac Meissner
- Keith Mitchell
- Taylor Moore
- William Mouw
- Trey Mullinax
- Alex Noren
- Niklas Norgaard
- Henrik Norlander
- Thorbjorn Olesen
- Kaito Onishi
- John Pak
- Ryan Palmer
- Jeremy Paul
- Matthieu Pavon
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- Paul Peterson
- Chandler Phillips
- Seamus Power
- Andrew Putnam
- Chad Ramey
- Matthew Riedel
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Thomas Rosenmueller
- Kevin Roy
- Antoine Rozner
- Sam Ryder
- Isaiah Salinda
- Gordon Sargent
- Adam Schenk
- Matti Schmid
- Matthew Scobie
- Greyson Sigg
- Ben Silverman
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Brandt Snedeker
- Jackson Suber
- Adam Svensson
- Jesper Svensson
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Hunter Thomson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Braden Thornberry
- Alejandro Tosti
- Erik Van Rooyen
- Kevin Velo
- Kris Ventura
- Karl Vilips
- Camilo Villegas
- Danny Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Wei-Hsuan Wang
- Paul Waring
- Brett Webster
- Mike Weir
- Vince Whaley
- Tim Widing
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Sudarshan Yellamaraju
- Cameron Young
- Carson Young
- Kevin Yu
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. A multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the England football team, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment, travel and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on numerous Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
