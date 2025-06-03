Ian Poulter's Son Painfully Misses Out On US Open Debut Via Playoff Despite Fantastic Second Round In Final Qualifying

Luke Poulter agonizingly missed out on his first-ever start at a Major despite a superb performance in US Open Final Qualifying on Monday.

The son of European Ryder Cup legend, Ian posted 10-under across his two rounds at Emerald Dunes Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida but fell in a direct playoff against American pro, Austen Truslow.

The 21-year-old ended one stroke behind automatic qualifiers Justin Hicks, Philip Barbaree Jr and amateur, Frankie Harris in regulation, but ultimately ended up with the first alternate spot ahead of 18-year-old pro, Blades Brown.

Despite not guaranteeing his Major debut at Oakmont Country Club later this month, Poulter could end up travelling to Pennsylvania anyway after finishing above the likes of former Masters low amateur, Neal Shipley, European Ryder Cup winner, Nicolai Hojgaard and 2010 US Open champion, Graeme McDowell.

Poulter gave himself a solid foundation and a real chance of success in round one thanks to four bogeys and just one bogey at Emerald Dunes before going out in the afternoon and producing a near-perfect performance when the pressure was really on.

The scoring site has updated and it appears Truslow won the playoff, meaning Luke Poulter is first alternate from West Palm.June 3, 2025

A remarkable eagle-birdie-birdie start put the Florida State sophomore four-under through three holes and fired him up the leaderboard right out of the gate. From there, Poulter made another gain at the sixth to head for home brimming with confidence following just 31 strokes on his front nine.

The amateur birdied the 10th to reach six-under for the day and nine-under for his Final Qualifying display, but there were not be no further circles on his scorecard prior to the par-3 16th.

Knowing one more gain would have rubber stamped his spot at the US Open but a slip-up would spell disaster inside the final two holes, Poulter parred his way to the clubhouse and took his chance on extra holes.

Unfortunately for the 2025 Schenkel Invitational collegiate champion, he lost to a birdie from Truslow on the second extra playoff hole and will now face an anxious waiting game to learn his fate.

Reacting to the result on his Instagram, Luke's father, Ian wrote: "I can't believe how impressive today's 65 was to get into that position. We keep using this as incredible experience and we keep getting better. An alternate spot but not sure what number it will be."

Ian has played in 72 Majors across his career, with the first being the 2000 Open Championship and the most recent being the 2022 Open.

The Postman's first US Open was at Shinnecock Hills in 2004, where he missed the cut. But just two years later, Poulter managed his best ever result at a US Open, finishing T12th at Winged Foot.

Should enough players withdraw from the US Open later this month, Luke will have the chance to better that record between June 12-15 when the Championship takes place.