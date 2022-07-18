Report: Rumours Linking Tommy Fleetwood to LIV Golf Are Not True

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Tommy Fleetwood is 100% not among the group of players set to sign with LIV Golf, despite reports to the contrary.

The 31-year-old, fresh from his tied-4th finish at the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews, was reported to be among six players on the verge of signing with the Saudi-backed series, but Sky Sports reporter Jamie Weir tweeted that having spoken to the man himself, that is “100% categorically not true”.

I’ve spoken to Tommy Fleetwood himself today and this is 100% categorically not true https://t.co/E1YrTCprWeJuly 18, 2022 See more

The presence of Fleetwood’s wife and agent Clare at the opening LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club near London has seen the five-time DP World Tour winner’s name consistently linked with a move, but a report in The Times (opens in new tab) confirmed Fleetwood’s manager had reiterated he isn’t going anywhere.

Fleetwood himself took to social media to post a message about how much he enjoyed his week at the Home of Golf, including a possibly significant line that he’d enjoyed “experiences that money can’t buy”, which could be seen as a message that he won’t be tempted by the big prizes on offer in the LIV Golf Series.

Thank you @TheOpen! pic.twitter.com/NndIFX835EJuly 18, 2022 See more

New Open champion Cameron Smith is said to be among the latest targets of LIV Golf, and he did not take the chance to confirm where his future lies at the post-victory press conference. Meanwhile LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, the last Australian to win the Open before Smith’s amazing final round saw him end Australia’s 28-year wait for an Open champion, took to Twitter to congratulate Smith on lifting the Claret Jug.

Reports have suggested that Norman is keen to put together an all-Australian team as part of his LIV project, with Smith and former Masters winner Adam Scott among the targets. LIV already has an all English team featuring Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood, and an all-South African team that contains the winners of the two LIV Golf events so far, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace