Cameron Smith Fails To Deny LIV Golf Rumours
The newly crowned Open Champion was asked to clarify his position on rumours that he is joining LIV Golf
Cameron Smith carded a sensational bogey-free 64 to win the 150th Open, but with the Aussie's name linked with LIV Golf in recent times it was perhaps no surprise that he was asked to clarify his position during his winning press conference at St Andrews.
"Cam, apologies for having to bring this up in these circumstances, but your name continues to be mentioned, has been mentioned to me this week about LIV golf," a journalist asked. "What's your position? Are you interested? Is there any truth to suggestions that you might be signing?"
"I just won the British Open, and you're asking about that. I think that's pretty not that good," a clearly annoyed Cameron Smith replied.
The journalist then went in again with: "I appreciate that, but the question is still there. Are you interested at all? Is there any truth in that?"
Smith failed to take the opportunity to deny the reports, saying: "I don't know, mate. My team around me worries about all that stuff. I'm here to win golf tournaments."
The fact that Smith, whose name has been banded about around St Andrews this week as a possible signing for the Saudi-backed Series, failed to give an unequivocal denial will merely add more fuel to the rumour mill that more high profile LIV Golf signings are set to be announced.
Rumours and reports around Ryder Cup captain Henrik Stenson are not slowing down either. Most recently, Swedish newspaper Expressen is reporting that the Ice Man is on the verge of joining the Greg Norman-fronted operation.
Video: What is LIV Golf?
If Smith were to sign with LIV, he would still be eligible for The Open in the future after the governing body confirmed to Golf Monthly that LIV players will not be banned from future Open Championships, with The Open remaining open to those who qualify for golf's oldest Major through any of the established qualifying routes.
Smith, 28, will be eligible for The Open until he is 60-years-old so he has another 32 Opens remaining in what is set to be an esteemed career.
