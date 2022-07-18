Report: LIV Golf Targets Cameron Smith To Lead All-Australian Team

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

LIV Golf CEO, Greg Norman, reportedly wants to put together an all-Australian team to play in the Saudi-backed series, with recent Open champion, Cameron Smith, apparently targeted to headline it.

Norman, the last Aussie to lift the Claret Jug in 1993, before Smith’s thrilling come from behind victory in the 150th Open at St Andrews, is also hoping to sign up former Masters champion Adam Scott, according to a report in The Telegraph.

Scott and Smith chat during a practice round at the 2021 Masters (Image credit: Getty Images)

Smith was quizzed after his victory at the Home of Golf on speculation linking him with LIV Golf, and did nothing to dispel the rumours he may be next to jump ship and sign.

After his initial barbed response of, “I just won the British Open, and you're asking about that. I think that's pretty not that good,” Smith did provide some insight when pushed at the post-victory press conference. “I don't know, mate,” Smith added. “My team around me worries about all that stuff. I'm here to win golf tournaments.”

After a third round 73, Smith started the final round at St Andrew’s four shots adrift of leaders Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland, and struggled to make an impression on the front nine. A run of five straight birdies after the turn vaulted the 28-year-old back into contention and then the lead, and a crucial birdie at the final hole sealed a one-shot victory over playing partner Cameron Young, with a heartbroken McIlroy one shot further back.

Smith’s 20-under-par total was the best ever Open effort at St Andrew’s, beating Tiger Woods’ 19-under in 2000, and equalled the best under par score in Major history.

Whether he’s a LIV Golfer by the time the next Major comes around remains to be seen, but it makes sense for arguably the greatest Australian golfer of all time Norman - who tweeted his congratulations to Smith after his win - to put together an all-Aussie team in the Saudi-backed Series.

Aussie Aussie Aussie, Oi Oi Oi! 🇦🇺🏆 A spectacular final round mate. A triumph for you and for Australia as the first Australian to win in 29 years. You're in good company :-) Enjoy every moment of your @TheOpen victory @CameronSmithPGA.



The all-South African Stinger team of Louis Oosthuizen, Hennie du Plessis, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace won the $3million first prize in the team element of the first LIV Golf event at the Centurion Club in Hertfordshire last month, and there are other teams made up of just one nationality, such as the all-English Majesticks - Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood, Sam Horsfield and Laurie Canter.

If Norman is to put together an all-Aussie team, it makes sense that Smith, who moved up to World No.2 thanks to his maiden Major win, is a top target. Scott finished tied 15th at St Andrew’s, alongside fellow Aussies Lucas Herbert and Anthony Quayle. There are seven Australians currently ranked in the top 100, with Marc Leishman (57th), Min Woo Lee (71st), Cameron Davis (73rd) and Matt Jones (82nd) joining Herbert (52nd), Scott (39th) and Smith.