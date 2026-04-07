Overheard At Amen Corner... Some Of The Best Sound Bites I've Heard From Augusta National

The saying goes that The Masters doesn't begin until the back nine on Sunday, with Amen Corner playing a pivotal part in the outcome of who slips on the Green Jacket that afternoon.

Comprised of the treacherous par 4 11th, the devilish par 3 12th and the getable par 5 13th, many championships have been won and lost over this 1,250-yard stretch, which is one of the most popular viewing points for patrons on the golf course.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Throughout the week, thousands will line the right-side of the 11th and 13th, as well as the back of the 12th tee, with onlookers watching on as they support their favorite players.

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Experiencing the atmosphere on the ground myself for the first time on Tuesday, I spent an hour watching the action as players went through the iconic three-hole stretch, overhearing some humorous sound bites in the process.

I start off at the par 3 12th, which played its part in deciding the Augusta National Women's Amateur winner the weekend prior.

Measuring just 155-yards, it should, in theory, be a straightforward hole for the world's best, but with swirling wind and a narrow green to aim for, it's far from easy... despite what one woman said as a player found Rae's Creek.

The 12th has influenced the result of many Masters championships (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unfortunately, from my vantage point near the 13th, I was unable to see who had indeed found the water, but the comment of "well why did he do that?" certainly made me chuckle.

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One player who did find that green was defending Masters champion, Rory McIlroy, who very nearly holed his tee shot at the par 3 12th as he went through his practice round.

To follow it up, the Career Grand Slam winner then pounded his tee shot at the par 5 13th and produced a stunning mid-iron to around 10-feet, which led to one onlooker to go "that's me all-in on Rory then!"

Currently, his odds sit around the +800 to +1200 range, so that gentleman might well consider a punt on the defending champion, who would become just the fourth player in Masters history to win back-to-back titles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mistaken identity can occur during golf events, especially when you're not close enough to see the names on the bags or caddie bibs.

I can't say I've ever mixed up Angel Cabrera and Kiradech Aphibarnrat (who isn't even in the field) though, like one patron did on Tuesday...

It's not just players who were wrapped up in mistaken identity. On the right-side of the 13th hole, a ball spotter is in-place to make sure no shot is missed.

They can be identified as they hold a large Masters flag, which they will wave in a certain way depending on whether the ball is in-play or not, and you can probably see where I'm going with this...

As Tom McKibbin went through, one patron could be overheard stating "why is his caddie still there?" followed by "why is he also still holding a flag, he's in the fairway?"

The 13th requires a precise tee shot and is often blind due to the dogleg (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Masters gets underway on April 9th, and with thousands of golf-fueled patrons set to go through the doors at Augusta National, there is a lot to look forward to for the first men's Major of 2026.