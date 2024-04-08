11 Things Patrons Can't Bring To The Masters

Every year, the scenes of patrons at The Masters are unique. In a world that is increasingly intent on filming every waking moment, for one week at Augusta National Golf Club, there is not a cell phone in sight and people are simply enjoying the moment in front of them.

Partially because they want to do so, and also because holding out a phone to record the action is strictly prohibited by ANGC. Perhaps the rule should be implemented at other sporting events? But that's an argument for another time.

Plenty of golf fans who have never been to The Masters are aware that you cannot take a mobile phone onto the course with you, but what else are you not allowed to bring?

As well as the handheld telephone, laptops, tablets, and beepers are also prohibited. In fact, any electrical device that is capable of transmitting photos or videos will not be coming with you through the gates.

Devices such as fitness tracking bands and electronic watches are allowed, but patrons are not permitted to use said equipment to make calls, send or receive emails and texts, or take photos and videos.

(Image credit: Arccos Golf)

There is one interesting caveat to the photography rule, however, and that applies to those people who would like to take cameras in for personal use only. Patrons who wish to take photos of the action can only do so on practice days.

Otherwise, cameras can be found on the list of prohibited items when it comes to tournament days (Thursday - Sunday).

Anything that could be identified as a "noise-producing device" - see radios and TVs - join phones on the banned list. Although, quite why (and how) you would bring a TV into Augusta National is anyone's guess.

Backpacks, purses, or any other bag bigger than 10” x 10” x 12” (in its natural state) won't be allowed in either. So many fans trying to achieve the best view is not helped by people carrying oversized luggage around with them.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On a similar note, flags, banners, and signs can be grouped together on the list of banned items. Strollers are another object that you will never see during Masters week.

The final product group that relates to each person's view and ensuring everyone is given a fair chance of witnessing play includes ladders, periscopes, and selfie sticks. These three items are not allowed and will be confiscated at the door.

Meanwhile, golf shoes with metal spikes and weapons of any description are prohibited, "regardless of permit," says Augusta. Golf shoes with rubber spikes are allowed, but the most important aspect in a patron's shoe at The Masters is comfort.

Patrons cannot bring in their own food, beverages, or coolers. However, the home of The Masters is well known for offering cheap prices on refreshments once you're inside - and you'll want to try the pimento cheese sandwich anyway!

Speaking of items you can buy while you're there, it could make sense to purchase an official Masters chair as chairs or seats with "pointed ends, folding armchairs and rigid-type chairs" are banned.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Full List Of Prohibited Items At The Masters