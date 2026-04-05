Augusta National's New Player Services Building Is Ready For The Masters... And It's Jaw-Dropping

Throughout its history, Augusta National has offered a unique and memorable experience for anyone who plays there.

The iconic Masters venue is laden with famous features, including Rae’s Creek, the course's historic bridges and the feared Amen Corner.

The grounds also feature several iconic buildings, from the clubhouse to the property where the winner is awarded the trophy, Butler Cabin.

This year, they are joined by a property that seems destined to attain equal reverence in the years to come – the Player Services Building.

A first look at the new Player Services Building. More photos: https://t.co/ELXsfjcq5T pic.twitter.com/mMZK78sBhOMarch 27, 2026

The three-storey property is located just behind the practice range and situated among trees, while its traditional exterior means it doesn’t look remotely out of place with Augusta National’s other buildings.

Once inside, there is a range of facilities fit for the modern-day elite golfer.

As its name suggests, the Player Services Building has been constructed for the exclusive use of players, their families, caddies, coaches and trainers, with Augusta National’s new ground-floor locker room at its heart.

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There are 100 lockers in the new facility – more than enough for The Masters, which consistently has a field of fewer than that number, and even more so when considering that the champions locker room remains in operation at the Augusta National clubhouse. However, that is far from the only facility in the Player Services Building.

Images published by Augusta National on its social media platforms and on The Masters website reveal the luxury that awaits players inside the building.

The building has a new locker room (Image credit: The Masters)

After parking up in the underground garage, players will find a lobby, a bathroom and, on the top floor, the Magnolia Dining Room with a terrace overlooking the practice area and seating for around 150 people.

Guests can also make use of a plush player lounge, which pays tribute to co-founder Bobby Jones. Displayed for Masters week only will be all four trophies from his 1930 Grand Slam, with Augusta National having borrowed them from Atlanta Athletic Club.

There’s even more attention to detail with one of the lounge’s tables, which was made from a tree that came down on Magnolia Lane in September 2024 when Hurricane Helene hit Georgia.

There’s also a physiotherapy room and fitness area, which are part of the Performance and Recovery Level of the building.

Other touches include framed letters documenting the history of Augusta National as well as iconic photos, including the moment Rory McIlroy sank to his knees after completing his career Grand Slam a year ago.

An image of Rory McIlroy's reaction to winning The Masters is among the framed pictures adorning the walls of the Players Services Building (Image credit: Getty Images)

Overall, the Players Services Building promises to offer facilities befitting not just a course as rich in history and tradition as Augusta National but any sporting venue of a similar stature.

However, if you’re not a player or part of their inner circle, the chance of setting foot inside the building is slim. No members of the public, the press or agents are permitted entry.