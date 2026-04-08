What Does A Day In The Life Attending Augusta National Look Like?

Ever since I was a young lad, one of my dreams has been to attend a Masters...

For most, it's the pinnacle of tournament golf, with Augusta National decked out in all of its glory and not one blade of grass out of place.

It's a bucket list experience but, like many bucket list experiences, they can be difficult to attend.

The Masters, for example, is one of the hardest sporting events to obtain a ticket for, with it estimated that those who enter the ballot have a 0.55% chance of attending.

Luckily, with my job, I am able to attend through the media and, with 2026 being my first Masters, I thought I would explain my experiences and what a day in the life involves on the grounds of one of the best sporting events of the year.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

First things first, the morning alarm. Usually, this is something I detest getting up for, but when waking up for Augusta it's something that I look forward to.

At 5am, the dulcet tones from my phone ring out around the room and, by 5.40am, I am out the door and at the wheel.

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Up Washington Road we go, avoiding the tournament traffic that's accumulating along the way, and to the media center.

Situated just a stone's throw away from Magnolia Lane, it can be seen from the other end of the range, and is home to hundreds of media members from every part of the world.

Not to go into full details, but there's everything and anything you need here and, by roughly 6.30am, I'm at my desk and catching up with my colleagues in the UK, who are five hours in front of me.

No-one is allowed on the course until the patrons gates open, which is at 7am, so that gives me time to finalize the plan for the day and quickly grab a coffee and a bite to eat from the food section.

Again, for those wondering, this has been either a sausage biscuit or chicken biscuit with a bit of red sauce (or ketchup, as many call it).

Because I'm on US time, I tend to officially start work later than usual. Looking round the media room, some will be on from dusk to dawn, while others will be staggered because hey, you're at The Masters, you have to experience it on the ground.

Taking the buggy transport from the center to the course, which comes out near the leaderboard that adorns the first fairway, it's now my decision on how to fill my day.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Augusta National is an excellent viewing course thanks to the undulations and various seating areas staggered around its layout, so don't rush, savor it.

You're there for the day, so experience the buzz of the range and every hole in all their glory, as well as the various merchandise shops and concession stands where you can find Augusta National's iconic catering options.

Personally, I'd check out online where the best viewing spots are around the course prior to arriving, and take a notepad with you so you can note down your thoughts at the time.

Phones aren't allowed on the course, so your concentration and senses heighten. In fact, there's something nice about being able to focus on the golf without wanting to capture every second of it on your cell phone!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For me, my outing on the course ends around early afternoon, where I return to my desk and open my laptop.

It's now time to put pen to paper and create some content for Golf Monthly which will, of course, be Masters related.

From here on in, the majority of my afternoon and early evening will be at the desk in the media center, but I will allow myself a break in between, before it's time to get in the car and head back down the road to do it all again tomorrow.