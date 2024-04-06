What Is The Masters Phone Policy?

Cell phones are strictly prohibited at The Masters, but patrons can take in cameras on the practice days

A close up of a fan filming Bubba Watson putting on their phone
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Elliott Heath
By Elliott Heath
published

The Masters phone policy is unique in the world of sport.

There are many rules surrounding the tournament and things you can't do at Augusta National, and one of those relates to its phone policy.

Cell phones are not allowed on the property for patrons, while players, members and media are not permitted to take their devices out onto the course.

“I think that’s something that does set us apart,” Augusta National CEO Fred Ridley said of the policy in 2019.

“I think our patrons appreciate our cellphone policy. I know that we have now become an outlier, if not the only outlier in golf.

“I don’t believe that’s a policy that anyone should expect is going to change in the near future. I can’t speak for future chairman, but speaking for myself, I think we got that right."

It's why you never see fans taking photos or videos of players during The Masters like they regularly do in other tournaments, with lucky patrons getting to watch the action at the glorious Augusta National with their own eyes.

Patrons are allowed to take images during their special day at The Masters, but only on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of tournament week. Cameras (specifically cameras, not smartphones with cameras) are permitted on the practice days where fans can snap their favorite shots and get iconic photos of Amen Corner.

Phones, however, are strictly prohibited. As are laptops and tablets. Any device being used to record and/or transmit voice, video or data is strictly prohibited.

If you're found with a cell phone or any of the electronic items mentioned above, you will be removed from the grounds and face the permanent loss of credentials - ie, you will never be allowed to buy tickets again.

For patrons looking to make a call, there are phones to use on-site - although you'll need to know the number you're looking to call.

A woman on the phone at The Masters

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Can you take your phone to The Masters

Phones are not permitted at The Masters, neither are laptops or tablets. Being found with a cell phone will see you kicked off the premises.  

Can you take a camera to The Masters?

Cameras are allowed at The Masters, but only on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of tournament week.

During the four tournament days (Thursday to Sunday), cameras are not permitted.

