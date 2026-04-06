Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Crow's Nest At Augusta National

Augusta National may be a venue with one of the richest histories in the game, but it continues to evolve, whether on the course itself or the opening of the jaw-dropping Player Services Building.

However, while subtle changes are made at the iconic property from year to year, one area that has remained virtually untouched is the Crow’s Nest. But what is it?

The Crow’s Nest is a dorm-style area tucked away on the third floor of Augusta National’s clubhouse.

It was built in 1854 for indigo plantation owner Dennis Redmond, but nowadays it’s used as accommodation for one very special group of players.

Each year, when The Masters comes around, the Crow’s Nest is set aside for the amateurs in the field.

From the outside, you can see the distinctive 11 square foot cupola atop the clubhouse roof, from where the iconic room gets its name.

Beneath that is the accommodation, which is situated above the clubhouse’s library and Champions Locker Room.

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Inside, the 30-by-40-foot accommodation includes five single beds, each of which is separate from its green carpeted living room, while there is also a bathroom with a shower.

The sitting area includes a game table, sofa and chairs, telephone, and television. Nowadays, it’s even equipped with Wi-Fi, but that’s about as modern as it gets.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Crow’s Nest also has an array of golf books, as well as photos and artwork on the walls depicting moments from past Masters and other golfing scenes.

Not surprisingly, the Crow’s Nest leaves a lasting impression on those amateurs lucky enough to stay in it.

Chez Revie stayed there in 2002 and said: “You feel like you've taken a step back in time,” while Ryan Moore, who resided there during the 2003 and 2005 editions said: “It’s not the most luxurious of places but you can't beat it for convenience - and what could be better than waking up and looking out over Augusta National?"

Bryson DeChambeau stayed in the Crow’s Nest before turning pro in 2016 and said of it: “Being up in the Crow’s Nest was one of the best experiences.

“Getting to sleep there at night and experience that as a tradition. That needs to keep going on and it’s a tradition unlike any other, and I feel like it’s something that every amateur needs to experience.”

In 2024, Stewart Hagestad described his experience of staying in the Crow's Nest for the third time.

He said: "It's really cool. It was a really, really cool moment. Yeah, I was the only person upstairs. I had dinner. I had a cocktail and a cigar. It was great.

"They have a great bar selection up there. I dipped into the Añejo. Please don't bill me. I had a cigar. I had a nice steak. I had apple pie. I went to bed at 10.00pm. It was awesome."

The space is modest but apparently comfortable (Image credit: Getty Images)

The same year, Masters low amateur Neal Shipley described the Crow’s Nest to the GOLF Subpar podcast, saying: “When one person wakes up in the crow’s nest, everybody wakes up. But you know, it’s actually quite comfortable.

He added: “It’s a really cool little area. And to think about the history up there is awesome. Like the amount of guys have been up there. The names of golf, everyone.”

Shipley made a valid point, because the list of amateurs who stayed there and went on to win The Masters is impressive.

They include Jack Nicklaus, Ben Crenshaw, Tiger Woods, Tommy Aaron, Tom Watson, Craig Stadler, Mark O'Meara and Phil Mickelson.

That helps explain the appeal of the Crow’s Nest, because, as well as its aesthetic charms, it represents the tantalizing opportunity for the game’s rising stars to one day follow in their footsteps.