'I Accept It With Sadness' - Gary Player On Augusta National Refusing Family Fourball

Gary Player has spoken of his sadness that Augusta National Golf Club refuses his request to play a fourball with three of his grandsons.

The South African became the first non-American to win the Green Jacket in 1961.

“I have been an ambassador for Augusta for all these years, yet they won’t let me have one round of golf in my life with my three grandsons,” starts Player, 90, who also went on to become the Masters champion of 1974 and 1978.

Player is not an official ambassador for Augusta National, but his historic playing career is indelibly connected to the golf club founded by Bobby Jones in the US state of Georgia, in 1932.

“My grandsons are dying to know about their grandfather’s episodes on that golf course,” adds Player, who has 22 grandchildren and has served as an honorary starter of the Masters since 2012.

“All the golf courses that have hosted the Open, the US Open and the PGA would oblige, but they won’t do it at Augusta.

"It is just this current management there, but these are the times we live in and I accept it, but I accept it with sadness.”

Player has competed in the Masters more times than any other golfer - 52 starts between 1957 and 2009 – but he is not a member at the club, and only Augusta National members can invite guests for a game.

Player won The Masters in 1961, 1974 and 1978 (pictured) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Outside of Masters week in April, whenever tour players head to Augusta National for a game, they are accompanied on the golf course by a member.

It is very rare for tour golfers to become members at Augusta National.

The late Arnold Palmer was a member, and so is Jack Nicklaus, so Player is bound to find it irksome that he is the only member of golf’s legendary “Big Three” not to be invited to join what is arguably golf’s most exclusive membership.

Annika Sorenstam is among a handful of women members at the home of the Masters.

“There are a lot of things that have made Augusta what it is, but the part [the Big Three] played was a prevalent part of my career,” claims Player.

“When I go there I feel I am walking onto a golf course in Heaven. I tread very carefully and I love Augusta so much but I don’t like all the rules.

“Bobby Jones was a wonderful man and a wonderful asset to a wonderful tournament, as was [member] President Eisenhower, as was [co-founder] Clifford Roberts.

"Those three people, they basically made Augusta. Then Arnold, Jack and I came along and we fought it out every year, and then we made Augusta thanks to the coverage and publicity we generated around the Masters, whether the club likes to admit it or not. They won’t admit it, but we made Augusta.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For seven years, from 1960 to 1966, the Masters champion was either Palmer (three times), Nicklaus (three times) or Player (once).

“In conclusion, this is just my opinion,” reflects Player.

“One of the things I have learned, at the age of 90, is that just as I hope people can have respect for my opinions, I also respect the opinions of others.

"We have got to have respect for other people’s opinions.”