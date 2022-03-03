Puerto Rico Open 2022 Live Stream

With the Arnold Palmer Invitational also taking place this week on the PGA Tour, it is easy to forget the Puerto Rico Open is also set to take place as well.

There are lots of former PGA Tour winners in the field including Jim Herman, Tyler Duncan, Sung Kang, Nate Lashley, Richy Werenski and Martin Trainer. Additionally you have former world number one Luke Donald, former Ryder Cup player Rafa Cabrera-Bello and 2011 FedExCup Champion Bill Haas as well.

Held at Grand Reserve Golf Club, the course measures at a whopping 7,506 yards. The Tom Kite design features two par-5s measuring longer than 600 yards on the back nine, and players often need to battle blustery conditions.

Last year's event was an emotional affair as Branden Grace won for the second time on the PGA Tour and it came after he lost his father, Peter, in the month prior after he had contracted Covid-19. He is not defending the title in 2022 but we can still hope for another tight affair. Below is how you can watch the event.

Puerto Rico Open Live Stream: How to watch from outside your country

There are loads of easy ways to watch golf in 2022 including in the US, UK and almost anywhere else in the world. Below we have a full list of options but anyone away from their home country can still watch the action by using VPNs.

VPNs allow you to get around any geo-blocking and and let you watch the same legal, high-quality golf live stream you would at home.

US TV Schedule - 2022 Puerto Rico Open

All times EST

Thursday, March 3: 10am-1pm (Golf Channel)

Friday, March 4: 10am-1pm (Golf Channel)

Saturday, March 5: 2.30-5pm (Golf Channel)

Sunday, March 6: 2.30-4.30pm (Golf Channel)

NBC's Golf Channel will televise all the action during the week.

Bearing this in mind you can access the Golf Channel through streaming options such as AT&T TV Now and fuboTV.

AT&T TV Now starts at around $55 a month but does have a 7-day free trial.

While fuboTV also offers the Golf Channel and 100+ other channels and also has a 7-day free trial.

Australia TV Schedule - 2022 Puerto Rico Open

Friday, March 4: 2am-5am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

Saturday, March 5: 2am-5am Kayo Sports (Fox Sports)

The PGA Tour coverage this week is over the first two days and in Australia it obviously means getting something great to watch early in the morning.

As ever in Australia the most comprehensive golf coverage is offered by Kayo Sports where you can watch Fox Sports that broadcasts the PGA Tour coverage. Not only can you watch the action from Puerto Rico here, it has all the PGA Tour, European Tour events and the Majors. It also has events on the LPGA as well.

It of course also offers access to over 50 sports live and on-demand, with some its big name channels including Fox Sports, ESPN, and beIN Sports.

It's also fantastic value at either $25 for Kayo Basic or $35 for Kayo Premium. Basic lets you stream sport on two devices at once, while Premium allows you to watch on up to three screens simultaneously, so it represents great value if your household has different sporting tastes or you're splitting the cost of the subscription. There's even a free 14-day trial.

As ever, Aussies out of the country can access their favourite streaming service just like they would at home can use a VPN to watch their PGA Tour live stream of choice.

