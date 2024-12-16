What Is The Format For The PNC Championship?
The PNC Championship format sees 36-holes of scramble play taking place over Saturday and Sunday
The PNC Championship is a unique, and very popular, event on the golfing calendar where Major and Players Championship winners team up with a family member for a 36-hole shootout.
The event is run by the PGA Tour Champions and features some of the biggest names in the sport including Tiger Woods, Annika Sorenstam, Bernhard Langer, Gary Player and Nelly Korda.
With it being such a unique event, the PNC Championship format is also a unique one with the use of scramble.
The tournament is only played over 36-holes, with Friday being a pro-am and the competition taking place over Saturday and Sunday.
The scramble format is one of the most popular golf formats and can be used in teams of 2, 3 and 4. It sees each player drive off before selecting their best tee shot and each hitting from that spot. They then continue in that vein where they essentially get two goes at every shot.
It means that scoring is supremely low, with Davis Love III and his son Dru shooting a 16-under-par 56 on their way to victory in 2018. Tiger and Charlie Woods are one of a number of pairs to have shot a 57, which included 11 consecutive birdies on their way to 2nd-place in 2021.
And with the event featuring a range of ages, genders and abilities, competitors hit from various different tee boxes. The PGA Tour professionals go off the tips, with the LPGA and PGA Tour Champions going off the next-forward tees. Senior players and amateurs, depending on age and ability, then go off the further forward tees.
It helps to keep the event fair, although there are no handicaps so certain teams do have the natural advantage if the family teammate is an elite amateur or college player, like a number of them are.
PNC Championship: what to know
- Format: Scramble
- Holes: 36
- Days: Saturday December 21 - Sunday December 22
- Course: Ritz-Carlton Golf Club, Orlando, Florida
- Defending champions: Bernhard and Jason Langer (-25)
- Purse: $1,000,000 ($200,000 1st-place)
- TV: NBC/Golf Channel/Peacock/NBC Sports app (US), Sky Sports Golf (UK&I)
By Matt Cradock Published
