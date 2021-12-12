What Is A Texas Scramble?

Texas Scramble is a form of team competition in golf. In the purest, simplest form of Texas Scramble, all members of the team, which is normally made up of 3 or 4 players, tee off.

After all have teed off, the team decide which drive is the best. From there, all members of the team place their golf balls where the chosen drive ended up, with all members playing a second shot from this spot.

From these second shots, one is chosen and all play a third shot from there - and so on until the ball is holed. Each team returns one score for each hole and the team with the lowest score for the round wins.

Groupings are primarily made up of three or fourballs (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Originally, Texas Scramble was known as Captain’s Choice. However, in the 1950's, the format became extremely popular in Texas, hence why it then became known as a Texas Scramble.

One of the main attractions of it is that poor golfers can join in with little fear of embarrassment or of being a burden to other players. If a golfer’s drive whimpers off deep into a nearby undergrowth, then there is no issue - just choose one of the other two or three drives.

However, although this would usually be the case, there are many variations on the rules of Texas Scramble. For example, some formats require that a certain number of drives must be taken by each player in the team, typically three drives in a four-man team, or four in a three-man team.

The advantage of a Texas Scramble is that you have multiple opportunities to get it in play. (Image credit: Tom Miles)

Another variation is that the person whose shot you decide to take cannot play the next shot. Thus, if Al, Bill, Clive and Dave are playing together and Al‘s drive is selected only Bill, Clive and Dave can play the second shots. Then, if it is Dave’s second shot the team to decide to take, only Al, Bill and Clive can play third shots.

The aim of these modifications is to keep all players involved. In pure Texas Scramble, in theory, one player could play every shot that counts. For some, the attraction of Texas Scramble is precisely that one or two players can carry a team.

For this reason, Texas Scramble is often used for charity events and suchlike, when several of the golfers may be rookies or very out of practice.