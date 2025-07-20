'This Is A Good Example Of Why So Many People Are Afraid To Put Themselves Out There And Compete Or Take Risks' - Mickelson Explains Scrutiny Of Professional Sport After Historic Open Round

Phil Mickelson continues to defy the odds and, at The 153rd Open Championship, the 55-year-old fired a blemish free four-under 67.

The bogey-free round from Mickelson made him the oldest to achieve the feat at The Open since Tom Watson in 2009, with the six-time Major winner also registering the joint most bogey-free rounds at The Open in 30 years.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, it was Mickelson's words before his final round at Royal Portrush on Sunday that caught the eye, with the American reacting to a comment from fellow countryman, Kevin Kisner.

Back in March, golf analyst, Justin Ray, posted a tweet showcasing the differences between World No.1, Scottie Scheffler, and LIV Golf League player Joaquin Niemann, specifically how Scheffler has performed better in Major championships.

At the time, Mickelson reacted to the tweet, writing: "All true. Let’s keep these tweets and see what happens throughout this year."

Five months on, Scheffler has won the PGA Championship, finished T7 at the US Open and leads The Open Championship going into the final round. Niemann, meanwhile, finished T8 at the PGA Championship, but missed the cut at the US Open and Open Championship.

Because of the run of results, Kisner couldn't help but take a dig at his former Presidents Cup partner, as the four-time PGA Tour winner, five months on, asked Mickelson for an update on the post.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Mickelson, who hasn't been afraid to state his opinion previously, then reacted to the NBC Broadcaster, tweeting: "Kiz, my man. I’ve never been afraid to make mistakes on the course or off, knowing I’ll have to deal with scrutiny from the public, media, or social media.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"I’ve already acknowledged I was wrong on this. This is a good example of why so many people are afraid to put themselves out there and compete or take risks because they know it’ll be thrown back in their face and they can’t handle it.

"Fortunately that’s not ever been my problem. But others struggle dealing with the heat and scrutiny that professional sports and being in the public eye brings and drives many away from the game which is too bad but is reality for so many."

Following his response, Kisner did tweet Mickelson back, congratulating him on his four-under 67 on Sunday, with the 41-year-old writing: "Nice round today pro!" Which caused Mickelson to write back "thank you partner. I believe you and I are still undefeated."

Mickelson and Kisner during the 2017 Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the start of the week at The Open Championship, Scheffler was praised for his lengthy and detailed answer explaining what the game of golf means to him, admitting that he doesn't find the sport satisfying.

Professional golf can be stressful at times and, a player who has shown visible emotion in 2025 is Wyndham Clark, who broke an advertising board at the PGA Championship, as well as a locker room door at the US Open.

In fact, Oakmont Country Club banned Clark from the course following the incident and, after a five-under 66 at The Open on Saturday, Clark opted to not speak to the media, despite jumping up the leaderboard.

He isn't the only player to come under scrutiny after declining media this season. Rory McIlroy and Collin Morikawa are just some of those who have skipped interviews, with Morikawa even stating at one point "I don't owe you guys anything."

Previously the two-time Major winner skipped media after missing out on victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational and, a week later at The Players Championship, he explained why.

The move and statement came under scrutiny from some, including former PGA Tour player, Rocco Mediate, who called it "pathetic" on SiriusXM PGA Tour Radio.