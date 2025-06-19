‘I Made A Mistake That I Deeply Regret’ – Wyndham Clark ‘Very Sorry’ For Oakmont Locker Room Damage
Wyndham Clark has addressed an incident at US Open venue Oakmont which led to damage in the locker room
Wyndham Clark was far from the only player who found the US Open at Oakmont a brutally difficult test. The 2023 champion bowed out of the tournament early, one of many big names to miss the cut, after finishing on eight over after two rounds of 74.
Throughout the week, there were examples of players venting their frustrations during play, including Rory McIlroy, who launched his club before smashing a tee marker during the second round. However, as an image that later appeared online showed, there was also damage to some lockers at Oakmont, with Clark allegedly having been responsible.
🚨🥾🚪 #NEW: Wyndham Clark allegedly damaged several lockers in the change room at Oakmont Country Club following a missed cut, per @TronCarterNLU. Additionally, Clark recently destroyed a T-mobile sign at the PGA Championship not long ago.Is this behaviour acceptable? pic.twitter.com/xJT5GlkxWDJune 15, 2025
It was a very different story for the American after his opening round of the Travelers Championship, where we headed back to the clubhouse at TPC River Highlands on six-under, two behind early leader Austin Eckroat. Speaking to the media afterwards, Clark admitted that he is sorry for what happened at Oakmont.
He explained: “Yeah, I mean, I've had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year some lows. I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I'm very sorry for what happened.”
Despite Clark letting his frustrations get the better of him, he added that he would like to put the incident behind him as he strives for a productive few months, with the opportunity to book his place in the FedEx Cup Playoffs and the Ryder Cup.
He added: "I'd also like to move on, not only for myself but for Oakmont, for the USGA, and kind of focus on the rest of this year and things that come up. I still want to try to make the Ryder Cup team. I still am on the outside looking in for the FedExCup. So I'm starting to move on and focus on those things.”
Wyndham Clark spoke on the locker room situation at Oakmont after an opening 64 at Travelers: "I've had a lot of highs and lows in my career, especially this year some lows. I made a mistake that I deeply regret. I'm very sorry for what happened." pic.twitter.com/ahl27NdnilJune 19, 2025
He certainly didn’t do his chances any harm of either in his opening round of 64, which included seven birdies and bogey. He said: “It was great. Man, I hit a lot of great shots. Finally made a nice putt on 14, but yeah, it was a really solid round. It was fantastic. Could have been even lower. “
The incident in the Oakmont locker room wasn’t the first time Clark has let his frustrations get the better of him at a Major this season. In the final round of May’s PGA Championship, he smashed his driver after he found a bunker from his tee shot at the 16th.
Following the incident, which took place right in front of a T-Mobile billboard, for which the 31-year-old is an ambassador, he apologized for the incident in a statement, describing it as “uncalled for and completely inappropriate.”
